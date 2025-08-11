Predicting Mizzou's Defensive Rotation, Breakout Candidates
In the Missouri Tigers defense last year, 17 players played at least 25% of the snaps. Another six played at least 10%.
That range is right where Drinkwitz would prefer to consistently play on defense in the upcoming season.
"At the end of the day, we don't play with just 11 guys," Drinkwitz said to reporters Saturday. "We play with 20, 25, if we're playing really good defense. And I think we got the ability. I feel strongly about 18 now."
Out of the 23 most-active players last season on the defense, 14 return for the upcoming season. Out of those 14, some will maintain their roles, but others will have to compete with a pool of proven transfers, returners who have developed, and even some true freshmen.
The 18 that Drinkwitz feels confident in at the moment aren't too difficult to guess. But, he also did give some hints at other guys who could earn themselves a role.
Here's our prediction for the 18 who have solidified their spots already in the defensive rotation, and a few who are on the cusp.
Solidified:
Edge rusher: Damon Wilson II, Zion Young, Nate Johnson, Darris Smith (4)
Defensive tackle: Chris McClellan, Sterling Webb, Marquis Gracial (3)
Linebacker: Josiah Trotter, Triston Newson, Khalil Jacobs, Nicholas Rodriguez (4)
Cornerback: Drey Norwood, Toriano Pride Jr., Stephen Hall, Nicholas Deloach Jr. (4)
Safety: Daylan Carnell, Jalen Catalon, Marvin Burks (3)
This group includes eight returning starters for Missouri, four transfers who started at their last school, plus six other returners who had small roles last season that should take on larger ones in the upcoming year.
Though Toriano Pride Jr. and Stephen Hall are currently battling it out in fall camp to find out who will be the decisive second starter at cornerback, both will likely have a role of some sort, no matter who wins the competition.
"I think Stephen Hall and Toriano and Drey, all three of them are really, in my mind, are starters," Drinkwitz said. "Those guys have played a lot of football and been effective in coverage for a long time, so it's really a luxury that we have."
At positions like edge rusher and linebacker, there's certainly questions on how the playing time will be divided up past the starters. Players such as Nate Johnson or Khalil Jacobs have proven they have too much talent to keep off the field.
Jacobs specifically could take on a larger role than last season, where he played in the first six games mostly as a third-down specialist before an arm injury ended his season. But the Missouri coaching staff has challenged him to expand his utility.
"I think he did a great job today on first and second down, that's really where we challenged him to make impact plays," Drinkwitz said of Jacobs. "When he plays downhill, he's a difference maker."
For Jacobs and the rest of the players in this group, even though their spot in the group of solidified players seems secure, the depth of their roles could be subject to change throughout the season.
On the cusp:
If Missouri is able to meet Drinkwitz's ideal number of 25 players consistently contributing, seven spots should be up for grabs after those 18 with secured spots. Pinning down who those other seven could be is much more difficult than the first 18.
Edge rusher: Langden Kitchen, Daeden Hopkins, Javion Hilson
What's three more possible contributors at what's already arguably the deepest room on the entire roster?
There's only so many opportunities to go around. How the time is divided between even the players in the top four of this position group will be one of the top things to watch early in on the season.
But it's much better of a problem for edge rushers coach Brian Early to have than the one he thinks the group had last season.
"We weren't able to strain and play as hard as as we would have liked to for 60 minutes last year, just due to a lack of depth," Early said to MissouriOnSI. "So, just having some competitive rotational depth in there I think gives us the ability to do that."
In addition to being a deep group, it's also very versatile. Zion Young is a great power rusher. Darris Smith, returning after a knee injury ended his year last season, has rare athleticism. Damon Wilson II and Nate Johnson have a good mix of both traits.
Then, even this second half of the depth chart has some different tools to offer. Langden Kitchen could be a stout run defender with his 6-foot-6, 264-pound frame. True freshman Javion Hilson is insanely quick at the line. The other freshman in the room, Daeden Hopkins, uses his lanky, 6-foot-6, 237-pound build to his advantage.
Both of the true freshmen have earned the opportunity to earn playing time.
"Daeden, felt like he was in our backfield pretty much all day," Drinkwitz said after Missouri's second scrimmage. "The way he played day, he's gonna play himself into a role real quick."
"Hilson has earned a shot to carve out a role," Drinkwitz said at the end of spring practices.
Defensive tackles: Bralen Henderson, Jalen Marshall, Sam Williams, Jason Dowell
Only one position group had more representatives in Missouri's top-25 most active defensive players last year than the interior of the defensive line, with six defensive tackles contributing in some sort.
The group is only losing one player, though it is a big loss; three-year starter Kristian Williams.
So, a handful of depth pieces from last year, such as Jalen Marshall or Sam Williams, will have to move up the pegging order in the second half of the depth chart.
Ohio transfer Bralen Henderson is, at the very least, a reliable veteran and a solid run defender to count on in this rotation.
True freshman Jason Dowell is also a player Drinkwitz says Missouri will be able to count on the defensive line. The three-star prospect could realistically work his way up to the bottom end of the rotation.
Linebacker: Jeremiah Beasley, Dante McClellan
Jeremiah Beasley was one of five true freshman last year to see more than 30 snaps, taking 34. He following that minimal role up into an impressive spring, taking that "next step," according to Drinkwitz.
A former four-star prospect, Beasley stands out as the top backup option at middle linebacker behind starter Josiah Trotter.
Dante McClellan is someone Drinkwitz labeled as a player Missouri will "be able to count on at linebacker." Like Dowell, that would more than likely be just as a depth piece for this year. The three-star freshman is pretty versatile, having spent time in high school at both edge rusher and as an off-ball linebacker.
Corner back: Cameron Keys
Missouri didn't lose any of their starters at cornerback from last year, but did lose two of the top depth pieces at the position in Marcus Clarke and Shamar McNeil.
Keys, a former four-star prospect, stands out as the top man to earn that role. If he sticks around next year, the redshirt freshman should have a shot at a starting job. He stood out in Missouri's first scrimmage of fall camp.
"He's definitely a guy that was flashing around the field, making his presence known," Jacobs said. 'I feel like that guy has a lot of confidence in himself and he's ready to put it on display."
Safety: Caleb Flagg, Trajen Greco, Santana Banner, Mose Phillips III
Missouri brought in two transfers here who put the safety room in great position for the future, but could also see some opportunities in 2025.
Santana Banner, a redshirt sophomore from Northern Illinois, is a really physical force. He could challenge incumbent starter Marvin Burks Jr. for playing time. He recorded 54 total tackles, four pass deflections, a forced fumble and an interception last year.
"They would use me in their scheme as a boundary safety," Banner said in an interview with MissouriOnSI . "All the safeties get rotated around, so everybody has experience at every position in case injuries were to happen."
READ: Santana Banner Talks Relationships, Mizzou's System and More
Missouri also brought in Mose Phillips III from Virginia Tech. He'll likely replace Daylan Carnell at the STAR position next year, but could also make his way onto the field this season, especially as another player to line up in the box.
Caleb Flagg is a returner who played 443 snaps last season, mostly filling in when Joseph Charleston was battling injury. He recorded 20 tackles and forced a fumble last season. In Missouri's first scrimmage of fall camp, he created two turnovers.
With Flagg's veteran experience, he'll probably be a top backup. But a young returner behind him should also have the chance to earn a role.
Trajen Greco was a freshman standout last season, seeing limited playing time at free safety. A former four-star prospect, he's now the highest-rated member of Missouri's 2024 freshman class to return for 2025. He has great speed and coverage ability, built up from his time also playing both cornerback and wide receiver in high school.