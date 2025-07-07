Predicting Player Stats in 2025 for the Mizzou Offense
Missouri football is entering an intriguing year in its history, with the talent to truly be special, but some uncertainty when it comes to chemistry and gelling together.
Those factors make this coming season truly unpredictable when it comes to the team's performance. The cornerstones that made the Tigers who they were over the last two or three seasons are now gone, which will force new faces and rising young players previously on the roster to step up.
The statistical side of the ball doesn't always mean much, but it is a way of gauging how the offense performed and in this instance, could perform this coming year.
Here's a general prediction of what the individual stats will look like for the Tigers on the offensive side of the ball for the 2025 season.
Quarterback
Graduate Beau Pribula
Passing: 2,700 yards, 23 touchdowns, 10 interceptions
Rushing: 700 yards, 5 touchdowns
Pribula is a new face at quarterback for the Tigers and brings a new skill set to the table. His running ability, especially in RPO situations, is a new concept for the Tigers compared to recent years. This should allow him to get into the open field and bust open larger runs.
He's still an unproven passer, however. His numbers could be all over the place, assuming he receives and holds onto the starting job against Sam Horn. If he can get comfortable by the middle of the season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see this prediction way off. It wouldn't come as a shock if he struggled some, either.
Running back
Sophomore Ahmad Hardy - 950 yards, 12 touchdowns
Sophomore Jamal Roberts - 300 yards, 7 touchdowns
Freshman Marquise Davis - 300 yards, 3 touchdowns
Junior Tavorus Jones - 100 yards
By the end of his Missouri career, Hardy could easily be dominating the SEC. That being said, this is only his second year of college football, with a year of Sun Belt experience under his belt. He's taking a huge step up this season and could take longer to adjust than many are anticipating him to.
It's challenging to predict how Roberts and Davis will be utilized, but Roberts did find success as a red zone runner and bulldozer last season. This could be a route to him upping his touchdown count, but there's also a world where Davis, a true freshman, is utilized more in the open field.
Wide receivers
Senior Kevin Coleman - 700 yards, 5 touchdowns
Junior Marquis Johnson - 550 yards, 7 touchdowns
Junior Joshua Manning - 350 yards, 3 touchdowns
Freshman Donovan Olugbode - 100 yards, 1 touchdown
Graduate Xavier Loyd - 85 yards
Junior Daniel Blood - 75 yards
Freshman James Madison - 30 yards
The receiving room as a whole looks to be set up for a wide range of distribution. Coleman presents as Missouri's option, but based on the potential at quarterback play and a number of talented targets, it's hard to see a receiver eclipsing over 1,000 yards.
Johnson leading the team in receiving touchdowns will likely only happen if Pribula can figure out his deep ball. He has the potential to do and create a scary connection between the two players, but it is something he will have to work on and channel early in the season.
The Tigers brought in Loyd for a reason, to add experience. He will likely play a similar role to Mekhi MIller over the last few seasons, providing mentorship to the younger crop of players. Guys like Olugbode, Madison and potentially Shaun Terry if he decides not to redshirt, could be the beneficiary of this.
Tight ends
Junior Brett Norfleet - 600 yards, 5 touchdowns
Junior Jordon Harris - 75 yards, 1 touchdown
Freshman Jude James - 75 yards, 1 touchdown
Freshman Gavin Hoffman - 60 yards
Senior Vince Brown - 30 yards
Two of the boldest predictions of all of the offense come in the tight end room. A healthy version of Norfleet seems destined to break out as a star, so let's call the shot that it happens this season.
This would also indicate a big year for James. He's only a redshirt freshman and is still growing as a player, but he has top-notch receiving talent that is undeniable. He's in a competitive room, so these looks could go anyone's way, but James could very easily be the recipient of some attention from Pribula.