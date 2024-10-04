Previewing Texas A&M Ahead of Missouri's Road Matchup
The No. 9 Missouri Tigers will roll into College Station, Texas for their first road matchup of the year against No. 25 Texas A&M Saturday.
The Aggies present as the Tigers' toughest challenge through five games, with talent spread across both sides of the ball. The Aggies boast a talented defensive line with one of the best defensive ends in the country and a dynamic, powerful running back.
Here's what you need to know about the Texas A&M Aggies ahead of their ranked matchup with the Missouri Tigers.
Texas A&M Offense
Quarterback
At the helm of the offense is Marcel Reed, a freshman quarterback from Nashville, Tenn. After an injury from Conner Weigman, as well as some struggles in the first two weeks, Reed has earned the starting job and Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz expects him to be the starter.
Reed is another dual-threat quarterback, who can kill teams on his leg while picking apart secondaries through the air. He's yet to throw an interception and has thrown two touchdowns exactly in his last three games. He's a precise thrower that poses a different challenge than the Tigers last two opponents at quarterback.
Running backs
Junior Le'Veon Moss looks like one of the best running backs in the SEC through five games, recording 471 yards and three touchdowns. He's proven his physicality as a runner as well as his ability to get down hill. The Tiger defense will have to stop either Moss or Reed to get a leg up on the Aggies.
Wide receivers
The Aggie receiving core has not seen much attention ahead of the matchup because of it's distributed production. Only junior wide receiver Cyrus Allen, a Louisiana Tech transfer, has over 200 yards receiving.
6-foot-6 receiver Noah Thomas is also out to a solid start, with 187 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas' height provides a unique receiving threat for Reed.
Offensive line
A duo of guard Chase Bisontis and tackle Trey Zuhn present as the Aggies two best offensive linemen. Bisontis is arguably their best run-blocker, opening running holes for Moss and Reed. Right guard Ar'maj Reed-Adams is questionable for the matchup on saturday and is an important piece to that core.
Texas A&M Defense
Defensive line
Defensive end Nic Scourton is not only the Aggies' best defensive player, but one of the best defensive players in the country. He's a projected top-ten pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and leads the team in sacks with three and is second in quarterback hurries with nine.
On that line with him are senior defensive tackle Shemar Turner and junior defensive end Shemar Stewart. Turner is a force on the interior, standing at 6-foot-4, 300-pounds. Stewart leads the team in quarterback hurries with 11.
Defensive tackle Albert Regis also has 10 tackles, proving to be a strong duo in the middle of the line with Turner.
Linebackers
Sophomore linebacker Taurean York leads the Aggies in tackles with 27, with Florida Gator transfer Scooby Williams to accompany him at the middle linebacker spot.
Bowling Green transfer Cashius Howell plays at the "JACK" spot for the Aggies, similar to an outside linebacker or edge rusher. He has 12 total tackles and a sack so far.
Secondary
Cornerback Will Lee III is the Aggies second-leading tackler with 20, also adding an interception and six deflections. He has the Aggies second-highest coverage grade on Pro Football Focus behind safety Bryce Anderson. The junior safety has eight tackles and an interception so far.
Final Thoughts
The Aggie defense has allowed more than 20 points only once so far this season, but have not been able to win their games, outside of McNeese, convincingly. They also have only scored over 30 points only twice, one in their blowout win over Oklahoma State. Arkansas was a worthy opponent, walking away with a 21-17 win.
Their sole lost against Notre Dame was hindered by the quarterback play of Weigman, who went 12-for-30 and threw two interceptions. Moss scored the only Aggie touchdown and outside of him, the offense's production was very limited.
With Reed at the lead, more points are on the scoreboard. That being said, they are still not scoring at the highest level. The Aggies are one of the bottom four teams in the points-per-game stat with 29, a stat that not only needs to improve against the Tigers, but throughout the season.
Read More Missouri Tigers News:
Marquis Johnson's Battle with Emotions, Transition and Loss
All Things Mizzou Podcast: Texas A&M Preview
Mizzou vs. Texas A&M Could Come Down to This Play - The Extra Point