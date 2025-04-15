Productive Mizzou EDGE to Enter Transfer Portal

Missouri defensive end Eddie Kelly is entering the transfer portal, his agent @milesjordan40 tells @CBSSports/@247Sports.



The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Kelly posted 20 tackles last year. Was previously at Georgia Tech, where he tallied 37 tackles in 2023.https://t.co/10Sz3YwNKg pic.twitter.com/cA6vDgNysJ