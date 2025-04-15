Productive Mizzou EDGE to Enter Transfer Portal
Missouri defensive end Eddie Kelly Jr. plans to enter the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz. Kelly's departure marks the third Missouri defensive end to enter the transfer portal.
Kelly was the most productive of the three defensive ends that entered the portal so far, totaling 20 total tackles and a sack this season. This was his first season in Columbia, playing two with Georgia Tech before that.
His best performances of the year came in SEC play against Oklahoma and Arkansas. Against the Sooners at home, recording four tackles. Against the Razorbacks a few weeks later, Kelly posted three tackles and a key sack. Both of those games resulted in wins for Missouri.
With the Yellow Jackets, he recorded 57 total tackles and half a sack. He also deflected two passes during that time. Kelly is a proven option on the defensive line and should attract Power 5 suitors in the transfer portal.
Kelly, along with Jahkai Lang and Joe Moore, have now all entered the transfer portal from the Missouri defensive line. The number of losses may come as a concern, but the position is arguably the deepest and most talented on the team. Headlined by Zion Young and transfers Nate Johnson and Damon Wilson, the Tigers should still be set on the outside of the defensive line.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz remains confident in the depth of the position. He went as far as to say that he has up to seven players who could compete to see the field. That number may be lowered with Kelly's departure, but the same idea of the depth they have still stands.
"On defense, I think we’ve got six to seven legit edges that are going to earn playing time. Darrian Smith, before his injury, was as impactful a defensive end as I’ve been around," Drinkwitz said. "You get him back healthy alongside a dynamic pass rusher like Damon Wilson II. We know what Zion Young can do. Jakhai Lang’s got multiple SEC sacks. Langden Kitchen — really good football player. Javion Hilson, a true freshman and early enrollee, has earned a shot to carve out a role."
To follow along with all transfer portal updates for the Missouri Tigers, follow this offseason tracker.