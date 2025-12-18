Promising Mizzou OL Henry Fenuku to Enter Transfer Portal

The early transfer portal hits just keep on coming for the Missouri Tigers.



This time, it's former four-star offensive lineman Henry Fenuku, per his social media. Fenuku only played 20 snaps this season for the Tigers, but was viewed as a promising piece in the future. He was listed as the second-string right guard on the depth chart behind Curtis Peagler. He also took third-string reps at the center position.



He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Despite minimal appearances this season for the Tigers, there may have been a chance for Fenuku to compete for a higher depth chart position next season. With plenty of uncertainty on the offensive line and the flexibility to play multiple positions, there was a chance he could've competed for a starting spot.



Fenuku was a four-star recruit in the class of 2025 out of Fort Worth, Texas. He was ranked the No. 433 player in the country, No. 29 at his position and No. 60 in the state. Fenuku played tackle in high school, but was recruited to play the guard or center position by offensive line coach Brandon Jones.

The loss of Fenuku is the first one to come on the offensive line. The Tigers will, at the very minimum, have two starting positions to replace with the graduation of right tackle Keagen Trost and center Connor Tollison. The NFL draft decision of left tackle Cayden Green will also make a difference in determining potential additions in the transfer portal on the offensive line.



Missouri's offense as a whole has been decimated so far by the transfer portal, though it's not officially open until Jan. 2. The Tigers have lost their starting quarterback in Beau Pribula, two starting wide receivers in Joshua Manning and Marquis Johnson, along with two promising young running backs in Marquise Davis and Brendon Haygood. Redshirt freshman wide receiver James Madison II is also going portaling.



These losses have many implications, but they will directly impact Missouri's Gator Bowl experience. Matt Zollers will be the starting quarterback for the Tigers in the matchup, but they'll also be down plenty of depth. Fenuku was a second-string player, likely meaning Jaylen Early, Logan Reichert, or Tristan Wilson will take his spot.



It is worth mentioning that the Tigers added multiple interior linemen in their 2026 recruiting class, including four-star Brandon Anderson and three-star Khalief Canty Jr. It's possible the depth may have been too much to overcome for Fenuku.

Follow along with Mizzou football's offseason throughout using ouroffseason tracker.

