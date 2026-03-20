Punter Dane Olmstead Commits to Mizzou: The Buzz
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Missouri football has added a local specialist to its 2027 signing class, with punter Dane Olmstead from Freeburg, Illinois, announcing his commitment to the Tigers on Thursday.
Olmstead is rated by Kohl's Kicking Camps as a five-star punter and kicker, being rated as the fourth-best punter in the 2027 class. He won the punting competition at the 2025 Kohl's Midwest Winter Showcase.
Olmstead is also an impressive wrestler, winning the 215-pound wrestling 1A State Championship in Illinois.
Olmstead trains with Austin Seibert, a former First-team All-Big 12 kicker for Oklahoma who spent six seasons in the NFL.
The Buzz: March 20
- Missouri football will host its Pro Day on Friday morning. Here's a look at the players who will be participating in workouts:
TE Vince Brown II
DB Daylan Carnell
DB Jalen Catalon
WR Kevin Coleman Jr.
DB Stephen Hall
DL Bralen Henderson
LB Khalil Jacobs
WR Xavier Loyd
DL Chris McClellan
LB Triston Newson
DB Drey Norwood
DB Toriano Pride Jr.
C Connor Tollison
OL Keagen Trost
LB Josiah Trotter
DL Sterling Webb
P Connor Wesselman
DE Zion Young
- Missouri gymnastics graduate Makayla Green was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service team. She completed 37 hours of service across 19 events over the school year.
Thursday's Mizzou Results
Wrestling: Day 1 of the NCAA Championships
Cam Steed and Aeoden Sinclair advanced to the quarterfinals.
Missouri currently sits at 15th in the team standings.
5-2 in Session I
2-4 in Session II
Women's basketball: won 67-57 over Seton Hall in Round 1 of the WBIT - RECAP
Tennis: won 4-0 vs. Eastern Kentucky, lost 4-0 to LSU
Friday's Mizzou Schedule
Wrestling: Day 2 of the NCAA Championships in Cleveland
Session III - 11 a.m.
Session IV - 7 p.m.
Softball: vs. No. 4/6 Alabama - Watch, Live Stats
Baseball: at Tennessee at 5:30 p.m. on the SEC Network + - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Men's basketball: vs. Miami in Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament at 9:10 p.m. in St. Louis on truTV - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Track and field: the Yellow Jacket Invitational in Atlanta, Georgia - Live Stats
Women's Golf: Day 1 of the MountainView Collegiate in Tucson, Arizona - Live Results
Swim and Dive: Day 3 of the Women's NCAA Championships in
Countdown to Mizzou Football's Season Opener...
167 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“Keep things simple. Don’t over coach."Gary Pinkel
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Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer for Missouri Tigers on SI, covering the Tigers since 2023. He also has experience reporting on the Green Bay Packers and high school sports. A Belleville, Ill., native, he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.