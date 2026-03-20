Punter Dane Olmstead Commits to Mizzou: The Buzz

Missouri football has added a local specialist to its 2027 signing class, with punter Dane Olmstead from Freeburg, Illinois, announcing his commitment to the Tigers on Thursday.

Olmstead is rated by Kohl's Kicking Camps as a five-star punter and kicker, being rated as the fourth-best punter in the 2027 class. He won the punting competition at the 2025 Kohl's Midwest Winter Showcase.

Olmstead is also an impressive wrestler, winning the 215-pound wrestling 1A State Championship in Illinois.



Olmstead trains with Austin Seibert, a former First-team All-Big 12 kicker for Oklahoma who spent six seasons in the NFL.

The Buzz: March 20

Missouri football will host its Pro Day on Friday morning. Here's a look at the players who will be participating in workouts:

TE Vince Brown II

DB Daylan Carnell

DB Jalen Catalon

WR Kevin Coleman Jr.

DB Stephen Hall

DL Bralen Henderson

LB Khalil Jacobs

WR Xavier Loyd

DL Chris McClellan

LB Triston Newson

DB Drey Norwood

DB Toriano Pride Jr.

C Connor Tollison

OL Keagen Trost

LB Josiah Trotter

DL Sterling Webb

P Connor Wesselman

DE Zion Young

Missouri gymnastics graduate Makayla Green was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service team. She completed 37 hours of service across 19 events over the school year.

Thursday's Mizzou Results

Wrestling : Day 1 of the NCAA Championships



Cam Steed and Aeoden Sinclair advanced to the quarterfinals.



Missouri currently sits at 15th in the team standings.



5-2 in Session I

2-4 in Session II

Women's basketball: won 67-57 over Seton Hall in Round 1 of the WBIT - RECAP



Tennis: won 4-0 vs. Eastern Kentucky, lost 4-0 to LSU

Friday's Mizzou Schedule

Wrestling: Day 2 of the NCAA Championships in Cleveland



Session III - 11 a.m.

Session IV - 7 p.m.

Softball: vs. No. 4/6 Alabama - Watch, Live Stats



Baseball: at Tennessee at 5:30 p.m. on the SEC Network + - Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Men's basketball: vs. Miami in Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament at 9:10 p.m. in St. Louis on truTV - Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Track and field: the Yellow Jacket Invitational in Atlanta, Georgia - Live Stats

Women's Golf: Day 1 of the MountainView Collegiate in Tucson, Arizona - Live Results



Swim and Dive: Day 3 of the Women's NCAA Championships in

Countdown to Mizzou Football's Season Opener...

167 days.

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

“Keep things simple. Don’t over coach." Gary Pinkel

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