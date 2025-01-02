Questions for Mizzou Football Entering the Offseason - The Extra Point
Watch the video above as Mizzou football reporters Joey Van Zummeren breaks down three questions the team will have to answer entering the 2025 offseason after a win in the Music City Bowl.
The college football calendar is a whirlwind, but the Missouri Tigers can now put their entire focus on preparing for the next season.
Missouri added 13 players through the early window of the transfer portal, but had 10 enter the portal. An additional five-day window opened for all Missouri players to enter the transfer portal following the Music City Bowl. The spring window for the transfer portal will be open April 16-25.
The day following the Music City Bowl, Missouri did receive positive news with Daylan Carnell, who plays the "star" position on defense, announcing he will utilize his final year of elligibility to return to the Tigers for 2025.
The day before the bowl game however, it was announced that linebackers coach D.J. Smith will be leaving Missouri's staff to join Applachian State as a defensive coordinator.
2025 is set to be a year of transition for the Missouri program, with starting quarterback Brady Cook, wide receivers Theo Wease Jr. and Luther Burden III along with defensive end Johnny Walker Jr., among others, leaving the program.
