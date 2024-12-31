Eli Drinkwitz Reflects on the Legacy Brady Cook Leaves at Mizzou
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Eli Drinkwitz's confidence in Brady Cook has never wavered over the quarterback's three years as the starter of the Missouri Tigers.
Cook's time with the Tigers came to an end Monday as the Tigers earned a victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl.
Cook was voted the game's MVP, completing 18 of his 32 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. He also led Missouri in rushing with 54 yards on 14 attempts.
After a 6-7 season in 2022, Cook's first at the helm, the culture was "toxic," according to Cook. Hopes were low after three seasons with Drinkwitz at the helm. But Drinkwitz held faith as Cook helped pull the program out.
"I'll always be indebted to him for what he's done for my family and what he's done for this program," Drinkwitz said after the win.
With Cook at the helm, Missouri has gone 21-5 over the last two seasons. He's shown rare character through, not only the two winning seasons, but also through the rough moments. His emotional consistency is what has garnered him so much respect from his teammates.
"I think there's always belief in our quarterback, in Brady, because you look back a couple of years ago and maybe it didn't go our way, but he never flinched, he never changed," Drinkwitz said. "He just kept trying, and he kept going back out there."
Cook lifted the program up, starting with his resilience performance in an upset victory over Kansas State in Week 3 of the 2023 season. He leaves the Missouri program in a much better place than when he made his first start in the Armed Forces Bowl in 2021.
For Drinkwitz, Cook has helped set the support for the future success the head coach is looking to build.
"Journeys aren't always meant to be together forever," Drinkwitz said of his relationship with Cook. So he's going to go start his own path and his own career, and I have no doubt he'll be successful in the NFL. He's going to get a chance. Just like we all found out, don't ever count him out."
Moving forward without Cook as the team's leader will be an adjustment for Drinkwitz and the entire team. From the Cotton Bowl win, to the many comeback victories that Cook spearheaded, there's plenty of moments to reflect on.
What's that old weird saying? Don't cry because you're sad; be excited because it happened, or something like that? I'm fortunate that it happened," Drinkwitz said. "I'm fortunate that he stayed with us."
More from the Music City Bowl:
Despite Early Exit, Wease Shines in Final Game of Mizzou Career
Mizzou Earns One Last Narrow Victory in the Music City Bowl to Close Out 2024