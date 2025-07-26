Ranking Mizzou's Road Games by Difficulty: The Extra Point
Missouri on SI football reporter Michael Stamps ranks Missouri's road tests in order of most difficult to win to least difficult to win.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The Missouri Tigers have to play four road games this season. On paper, they aren't anywhere near as challenging as the road trips they made last year. That being said, they still should bring their fair share of difficulties.
Here's a list of rankings for Missouri's road games, ranked from most to least difficult.
Mizzou's 2025-26 road games, ranked by difficulty
1. Auburn
2. Oklahoma
3. Vanderbilt
4. Arkansas
Auburn is Missouri's first road game of the season and it's implanted nearly right in the middle of their schedule. It will take Missouri six games to get to their first road test, which could bring some difficulties.
Oklahoma added plenty of transfers and reloaded at multiple positions, so they should have plenty of talent. They added quarterback John Mateer and running back Jaydn Ott to create a dynamic offensive duo. The game is at the end of the season for the Tigers, which should allow them to have their identity by then.
Vanderbilt and Arkansas will be less challenging. These are games where the Tigers will be favored and should have a large expectation to win. Anything else would be nothing short of a disappointment.
Mizzou Football Schedule
Aug. 28: vs. Central Arkansas
Sept. 6: vs. Kansas
Sept. 13: vs. Louisiana
Sept. 20: vs. South Carolina
Sept. 27: vs. UMass
Oct. 11: vs. Alabama
Oct. 18: at Auburn
Oct. 25: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 8: vs. Texas A&M
Nov. 15: vs. Mississippi State
Nov. 22: at Oklahoma
Nov. 29: at Arkansas