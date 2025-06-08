Ranking the 3 Best Offensive Lines Mizzou Faces in 2025
Just about any coach would tell you games in the Southeastern Conference are won in the trenches.
For the Missouri Tigers, they're work will be cut out for their defensive line in 2025, going against some of the best front lines in the nation.
But, edge rusher is expected to be one of Missouri's strongest positions in the upcoming season. Missouri retained starter Zion Young at edge, and brought in the top-rated transfer at the position in Damon Wilson II from Georgia. The Tigers also added Appalachian State transfer Nate Johnson, rated as the 12th-best edge rusher in the transfer portal by 247Sports.
"That is a group that has an incredible amount of depth, talent — got the ability to stop the run, rush the passer, really affect and influence the game at a really, really important level," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said of the team's edge depth in the spring.
That group, along with the interior of the defensive line, will be put to the test each week in the SEC.
Here's our rankings for the best three offensive lines Missouri will face up against in 2025.
1. Alabama
The Crimson Tide's wall of protection is predicated on size, with four out of the group's five projected starters standing over 6'5" and 320 pounds. The group can bully a defensive line, especially when mauling in run protection.
"Their offensive line – really big, physical players," Drinkwitz said of Alabama before playing the Crimson Tide in 2024. "They know exactly who they're blocking and how to protect the quarterback."
The group is highlighted by three players ranked inside of the top-160 prospects of the 2026 NFL draft in consensus rankings from NFL Mock Draft Database.
Last season when the Tigers played at Alabama, Missouri recorded just two sacks. Quarterback Jalen Milroe was able to operate in a clean pocket most of the day en-route to a 34-0 victory.
2. Texas A&M
Missouri managed just one sack in last year's game against Texas A&M, and couldn't get to running back Le'Veon Moss, who rushed 138 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries.
And that elite group likely won't look much different when Missouri hosts Texas A&M in 2025 — all starters from last year are returning. Left tackle Trey Zuhn III earned a spot on the All-SEC Third-Team last season, and right guard Ar’Maj Reed-Adams is one of the best and most experienced guards in the nation.
3. Auburn
Each of Auburn's projected starters in 2025 were starters in 2024. The line is manned down by center Connor Lew's 6-foot-3, 300-pound frame.
Auburn also added in some upgrades on the end of its line, adding Virginia Tech transfer Xavier Chaplin and USC transfer Mason Murphy. Chaplin was rated as the second-best offensive tackle in the portal, and Murphy the 15th-best by 247Sports' rankings.