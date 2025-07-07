Ratings for Every Mizzou Player in College Football 26 Revealed
Early access for the College Football 26 video game from EA Sports opened Monday morning, giving fans a first look at teams ahead of the 2026 season. The game will officially release Thursday.
The Missouri Tigers are ranked as the 21st overall team in the game, earning an 84 rating. The Tigers are also the tenth-best rated team in the Southeastern Conference.
Three Missouri players — Ahmad Hardy, Cayden Green and Jalen Catalon — were rated in top-100 players in the game. Hardy is rated as the third-best running back in the game, and Green as the best left guard.
Below is a list of every player rating for the Tigers in the game. The list will be filled out as player ratings are revealed throughout the day.
Mizzou Player Ratings in College Football 26:
Quarterback
Beau Pribula -
Sam Horn -
Matt Zollers -
Running back
Ahmad Hardy -
Jamal Roberts -
Marquise Davis -
Brendon Haygood -
Wide receiver
Kevin Coleman Jr. - 90
Joshua Manning -
Marquis Johnson -
Xavier Loyd -
Daniel Blood -
James Madison II -
Donovan Olugbode -
Shaun Terry II -
Tight ends
Brett Norfleet -
Jordon Harris -
Gavin Hoffman -
Vince Brown II -
Jude James -
Offensive line
Jayven Richardson -
Johnny Williams IV -
Cayden Green - 92
Connor Tollison -
Dominick Giudice -
Logan Reichert -
Jaylen Early -
Keagen Trost -
Defensive line
Chris McClellan - 85
Sterling Webb -
Marquis Gracial -
Jalen Marshall -
Sam Williams -
Edge rushers
Damon Wilson II - 85
Zion Young - 84
Darris Smith -
Nate Johnson -
Javion Hilson -
Langden Kitchen -
Linebackers
Josiah Trotter - 86
Triston Newson -
Khalil Jacobs -
Nicholas Rodriguez -
Jeremiah Beasley -
Brian Huff -
Cornerbacks
Toriano Pride Jr. - 85
Stephen Hall - 84
Dreydon Norwood -
Nicholas Deloach Jr. -
Cameron Keys -
Safety
Jalen Catalon - 91
Daylan Carnell - 88
Marvin Burks Jr. -
Trajen Greco -
Santana Banner -
Mose Phillips III -
Caleb Flagg -
Specialists
Connor Wesselman -
Blake Craig -