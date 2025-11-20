Mizzou Central

Reacting to Eli Drinkwitz's Comments About NIL Support: The Buzz

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.

Amber Winkler, Joey Van Zummeren

Aug 28, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz stands on the field before the start of their matchup with the Central Arkansas Bears in Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Aug 28, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz stands on the field before the start of their matchup with the Central Arkansas Bears in Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Cal Tobias/MissouriOnSi
Watch the video above as Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps give their thoughts on Eli Drinkwitz's comments on Tuesday regarding where Missouri's NIL funds rank among the country.

Eli Drinkwitz gave a thorough rundown on his thoughts on where Missouri stands as far as NIL support, an area he's looking for the program to grow in. Specifically with support from Fortune 500 companies within the state.

"We have 11 Fortune 500 companies in the state, which is fourth largest among the SEC footprint, and we've got to continue to develop the relationships with those companies and get those companies to invest in our athletes," Drinkwitz said in a press conference.

Wednesday's Mizzou Results

  • There were no events scheduled.

Wednesday's Mizzou Schedule

  • Men's basketball faces South Dakota at 7 p.m. at home. - WatchStats
  • Women's basketball will take on Troy at 11:30 a.m. at home. - Watch, Stats
  • Swim and Dive hosts the Mizzou Invite.

Did you notice?

  • For the third year in a row, Mizzou volleyball libero Maya Sands earned SEC Libero of the Year.
  • A recent ESPN mock draft slotted Missouri defensive end Damon Wilson at the No. 24 pick. Find out more:
  • Former Missouri guard Tamar Bates started for for the NBA G-League team for the Denver Nuggets. He shot 4-for-9 on field goals, while recording five rebounds, five assists and a steal.

On This Date in Mizzou History

November 20, 1925: Memorial Stadium was dedicated November 20, 1926, to students who lost their lives in World War I.

Mizzou Quote of the Day

I knew, as a free agent with the Steelers – I knew that’s what I was going to do. I called Coach James, because I had told him before that I wanted to get into coaching. My association with Don James over the years was hugely important, and I was excited about the opportunity to coach.

Gary Pinkel

