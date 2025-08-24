Reacting to Mizzou Football's Depth Chart: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his top thoughts on the unofficial depth chart the team released ahead of Week 1.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
For the most part, the unofficial depth chart released by the Missouri Tigers ahead of Week 1 didn't include any shocking decisions. There was also plenty of room left open for players to create more opportunities for themselves throughout the season.
But, the depth chart did still provide answers to some lingering questions from fall camp, including what the rotation might look like at running back, wide receiver corner back and edge rusher.
The Week 1 game will still be crucial for determining some positions where the exact rotation is still a mystery. Most notably at quarterback, where both Beau Pribula and Sam Horn will look to win the starting job in the season opener.
The Tigers will roll out this lineup on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., when they host Central Arkansas.
Here's a full look at the unofficial depth chart.
Quarterbacks
Sam Horn or Beau Pribula
Matt Zollers
Running backs
Ahmad Hardy or Jamal Roberts
Tavorus Jones or Marquise Davis
Wide receivers
X:
Marquis Johnson
Xavier Loyd or Logan Muckey or James Madison II
H:
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Daniel Blood or Shaun Terry II
Z:
Josh Manning
Donovan Olugbode or DaMarion Fowlkes
Tight ends:
Y:
Brett Norfleet or Jordon Haris
Jude James or Vince Brown II
Offensive line:
Left tackle:
Cayden Green
Jayven Richardson
Left guard:
Dominick Giudice
Jaylen Early
Center:
Connor Tollison
Tristan Wilson
Right guard:
Curtis Peagler
Logan Reichert (out for 6-8 weeks with lower-body injury)
Right tackle:
Keagen Trost
Johnny Williams IV
DEFENSE
Defensive end:
Zion Young
Langden Kitchen or Nate Johnson
Nose tackle:
Marquis Gracial or Sterling Webb
Elias Williams
Defensive tackle:
Chris McClellan
Bralen Henderson or Jalen Marshall
JACK:
Damon Wilson II
Darris Smith
Weak-side linebacker:
Triston Newson
Nicholas Rodriguez
Middle linebacker:
Josiah Trotter
Khalil Jacobs
Jeremiah Beasley
STAR:
Daylan Carnell
Caleb Flagg or Mose Phillips III
ROVER:
Jalen Catalon
Free safety:
Marvin Burks Jr.
Trajen Greco
Boundary corner:
Drey Norwood / Toriano Pride Jr. or Stephen Hall
Nick DeLoach Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter:
Connor Weselman
John Butcher
Placekicker:
Blake Craig
Robert Meyer
Holder:
Connor Weselman
Beau Pribula
Snapper:
Brett Le Blanc
Henry Crosby
Punt returner:
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Daniel Blood or DaMarion Fowlkes
Kick-off returner:
Tavorus Jones or Jamal Roberts / Marvin Burks Jr. or DaMarion Fowlkes