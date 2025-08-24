Mizzou Central

Reacting to Mizzou Football's Depth Chart: The Extra Point

What does the depth chart the Tigers released tell us about how the lineups will look to begin the season?

Joey Van Zummeren

Aug 18, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers safeties Santana Banner (15) and Mose Phillips III (3) line up for a fall camp practice drill.
Aug 18, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers safeties Santana Banner (15) and Mose Phillips III (3) line up for a fall camp practice drill.
In this story:

Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his top thoughts on the unofficial depth chart the team released ahead of Week 1.

Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.

For the most part, the unofficial depth chart released by the Missouri Tigers ahead of Week 1 didn't include any shocking decisions. There was also plenty of room left open for players to create more opportunities for themselves throughout the season.

But, the depth chart did still provide answers to some lingering questions from fall camp, including what the rotation might look like at running back, wide receiver corner back and edge rusher.

The Week 1 game will still be crucial for determining some positions where the exact rotation is still a mystery. Most notably at quarterback, where both Beau Pribula and Sam Horn will look to win the starting job in the season opener.

The Tigers will roll out this lineup on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., when they host Central Arkansas.

Here's a full look at the unofficial depth chart.

Quarterbacks 

Sam Horn or Beau Pribula 
Matt Zollers

Running backs

Ahmad Hardy or Jamal Roberts
Tavorus Jones or Marquise Davis

Wide receivers

X:
Marquis Johnson
Xavier Loyd or Logan Muckey or James Madison II

H:
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Daniel Blood or Shaun Terry II

Z:
Josh Manning
Donovan Olugbode or DaMarion Fowlkes

Tight ends:

Y:
Brett Norfleet or Jordon Haris
Jude James or Vince Brown II

Offensive line:

Left tackle:
Cayden Green
Jayven Richardson 

Left guard:
Dominick Giudice
Jaylen Early

Center:
Connor Tollison
Tristan Wilson

Right guard:
Curtis Peagler
Logan Reichert (out for 6-8 weeks with lower-body injury)

Right tackle:
Keagen Trost
Johnny Williams IV

DEFENSE

Defensive end:

Zion Young
Langden Kitchen or Nate Johnson

Nose tackle:

Marquis Gracial or Sterling Webb
Elias Williams

Defensive tackle:

Chris McClellan
Bralen Henderson or Jalen Marshall

JACK:

Damon Wilson II
Darris Smith

Weak-side linebacker:

Triston Newson
Nicholas Rodriguez

Middle linebacker:

Josiah Trotter
Khalil Jacobs
Jeremiah Beasley

STAR:

Daylan Carnell
Caleb Flagg or Mose Phillips III

ROVER:

Jalen Catalon

Free safety:

Marvin Burks Jr.
Trajen Greco

Boundary corner:

Drey Norwood / Toriano Pride Jr. or Stephen Hall
Nick DeLoach Jr. 

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punter:

Connor Weselman
John Butcher

Placekicker:

Blake Craig
Robert Meyer

Holder:

Connor Weselman
Beau Pribula

Snapper:

Brett Le Blanc
Henry Crosby

Punt returner:

Kevin Coleman Jr.
Daniel Blood or DaMarion Fowlkes

Kick-off returner:

Tavorus Jones or Jamal Roberts / Marvin Burks Jr. or DaMarion Fowlkes

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
