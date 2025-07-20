Reasons to Be Optimistic About the Mizzou Offense in 2025: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his reasons to believe the Tigers' offense will improve in 2025.
There's a lot of uncertainty regarding what exactly the 2025 Missouri Tigers will look like. A lot of that stems from the offense.
From a new starting quarterback who has yet to earn a career start, to having to replace three starters along the offensive line, there's not a lot to hang your hat on for the unit ahead of the season.
But, there are a few promising tools the unit can look to build its identity off of. Their potential should ease some anxiety fans might feel.
1. Ahmad Hardy's Impact
Though Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll were efficient rushers for Missouri last year, Louisana-Monroe transfer Ahmad Hardy's ability to take over an offense is much closer to Cody Schrader than last year's duo.
Every carry given to Hardy is like waving a flame near gasoline. He's bound to catch a spark eventually in the game. His explosive rushes are crucial in themselves, but also can open up more for the offense as a whole.
"He has great burst, understands the scheme and how to run it," Drinkwitz said of Hardy at SEC Media Days.
2. Improvement in the Deep-Passing Game
One thing Hardy could help open up is the deep-passing game, which was a weak point for Missouri last year despite being the nucleus of offensive coordinator Kirby Moore's scheme.
"Offensively, we were not what we wanted to be from an explosive standpoint," Drinkwitz said at a fan event in St. Louis in April.
Though Sam Horn has only ever attempted one collegiate pass over 20 yards, and Beau Pribula six, their impressive arm strength shows up on high school tape. Obviously that's no guarantee it will actually carry over — especially for Horn, who is just over a year removed from Tommy John surgery.
But, there's reason to be confident both will be able to throw the deep ball better than Brady Cook and Drew Pyne did last year.
"I think they both did a really good job of handling the offense, showing the ability to take what the defense gives us, but also create explosives down the field vertically in the past game," Drinkwitz said.
3. Development of Receivers
The deep passing game should be aided by the development of a handful of key young receivers.
The receiver group will be led by Mississippi State transfer Kevin Coleman Jr., a known commodity.
But behind him is four young receivers who could all contribute this season. Rising juniors Marquis Johnson and Joshua Manning have both consistently flashed over their first two years. 2025 is expected to be the year where both finally reach their potential.
Redshirt freshman James Madison II, a former three-star prospect, could also see some opportunities in the slot.
Finally, four-star freshman Donnovan Olugbode is one of the few in his class who could see playing time for Missouri this season.
"Been impressed with our freshman Donovan (Olugbode)," Drinkwitz said at the end of spring practices. "I think he really stood out in a positive way. Big-time catch radius. ... He was making wild plays."
Though this group is losing Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr., if this group of young players can develop, the receiver room might be even better in 2025.