Recruiting Update: Tigers Remaining Active in 2025 Class - The Extra Point
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Listen to Missouri On SI football beat writer Michael Stamps discuss some Tiger recruiting updates heading into the later stages of the 2025 recruiting cycle.
Some may have thought the No. 9 Missouri Tigers were done adding names in the 2025 class, but a few have popped up that the Tigers have a chance at landing.
As the season goes on and National Signing Day approaches, some commits may get antsy and back out of prior commitments. We're starting to see that now as the Tigers are in the mix for a major flip candidate.
4-star safety and Indiana de-commit Byron Baldwin backed out of his pledge with the Hoosiers on Oct. 2 and quickly picked up steam with a few schools. On3 Recruiting reported that Colorado and Missouri were schools that took an early lead, but the Baltimore native just picked up an offer from Florida on the morning of October 3. He has no known timeline for his next commitment yet.
Defensive end Tobi Haastrup has shot up national recruiting rankings over the last month, now finding himself as a composite four-star recruit. From Houston, the Texas A&M Aggies quickly stood out in his recruitment. He currently holds a prediction to commit to the LSU Tigers, but recently announced he would be visiting Missouri from Oct. 18-20.
Three-star TE and Oklahoma native Dakotah Terrell was the most recent of the Tigers' commitments. Seemingly coming out of nowhere, the unicorn-like prospect is the first tight end commit of the Tigers class.
He ranks as a composite three-star at No. 777 in the nation, placing him as the No. 38 tight end. He became the No. 17 commit of the Tigers' growing class, as they look to add a few more pledges before early National Signing Day on Dec. 4.
The Tigers now have 17 commitments in the 2025 class, with the No. 16 class in the country, according to 247Sports. The best of the bunch is composite 4-star QB Matt Zollers, who recently suffered a lower-leg injury. He's accompanied by 4-star WR Donovan Olugbode and 4-star offensive linemen Lamont Rogers and Jack Lange.
Read More Missouri Tigers News:
Marquis Johnson's Battle with Emotions, Transition and Loss
All Things Mizzou Podcast: Texas A&M Preview
Mizzou Reveals Heat-Conscious Uniforms for Texas A&M Game