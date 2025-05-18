Reflecting on DL Coach Al Davis' Accomplishments with Mizzou - The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Mizzou football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on what Missouri is losing with defensive line coach Al Davis announcing his resignation.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Al Davis, one of the Missouri Tigers' four longest-tenured assistants announced he'd be resigning from his position over the weekend. The fomer defensive line coach is the second Missouri asssistant defensive coach to leave the program this season, with former linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator D.J. Smith accepting the defensive coordinator job at Appalachian State.
Over his four years with the position, Davis has consistently led the group to success on the field, and off it by the recruiting of high school prospects and transfer portal players.
The 2024 defensive tackle group was a mosaic of the different avenues of success for Davis. Missouri consistently rotated through five defensive tackles, three of which were acquired through the transfer portal, and two who had spent two years developing under the mentorship of Davis.
“We feel really good about the depth and the quality of depth that we have and the ability to keep guys fresh," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said of the 2024 group in a press conference. "We just don't see a drop off."
Replacing Davis will be David Blackwell, who assisted Davis with defensive tackles in 2024 and has previously been a defensive coordinator at four different schools.