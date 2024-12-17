Report: Former Mizzou Running Back Staying in SEC After Committing to Ole Miss
After a day full of wins in the transfer portal, one of Missouri football's losses was fully announced. Freshman running back Kewan Lacy, who'd entered the portal earlier in the day, quickly announced his commitment to the Ole Miss Runnin' Rebels, per On3.
Though he didn't have the most productive season, Lacy showed nothing but promise. He rushed for 104 yards on 23 carries and zero touchdowns but was pegged as a potential first or second option at the spot next season alongside redshirt freshman Jamal Roberts. That is no longer the case, leaving the Tigers looking for another at that spot.
It took Lacy under 24 hours to make a decision on his next home. It was a surprising move to many Missouri fans and potentially the staff, as reports stated he had told head coach Eli Drinkwitz and company that he was not leaving this offseason. Something changed that, potentially the expressed interest in Army sophomore Kanye Udoh.
The Rebels do have open spots at running back. They signed one in the 2024 class in 4-star Shekai Mills-Knight and only return junior Matt Jones. UL Monroe freshman Ahmad Hardy, so far, has heavily been linked to commit to Ole Miss after rushing for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns. That's yet to happen, however, leaving a certain spot for Lacy next season.
Lacy's departure from Missouri leaves them with Roberts, Tavorus Jones and Austyn Dendy returning. The Tigers also brought in 4-star running backs Marquise Davis and Brendon Haygood in the 2024 class. There are options, but none have the experience you desire for a first-option running back. Looking into the transfer portal, at this point, seems inevitable for Missouri and the future of the running back position.