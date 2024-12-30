Report: Linebackers Coach DJ Smith to Leave Missouri
Missouri linebackers coach DJ Smith is apparently heading home.
According to a report from Scott Roussel at FootballScoop, the former Appalachian State player is heading back to his alma mater for a second coaching stint, this time around to be the defensive coordinator. Dowell Loggains, the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for South Carolina this past season, was recently named the head coach. This is now the second straight season the Tigers will be tasked with finding a replacement for a defensive assistant role after the departure of Kevin Peoples to LSU last season.
Smith joined the Mizzou football staff as linebackers coach in December 2019. Eli Drinkwitz added the title of recruiting coordinator in January 2022, and co-defensive coordinator in February 2022. He coached two NFL Draft selections in Nick Bolton (Kansas City, 2021) and Ty'Ron Hopper (Green Bay, 2024).
This season, the Tigers' defense held opponents to just 319 yards per game of total offense, ranking as one of the SEC's top units.
Smith is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina where he attended Independence High School and earned All-State recognition twice and team MVP in his senior season. He joined Appalachian State in 2007, and instantly made his impact felt as a freshman.
He took over as a starter just seven games into his Mountaineer career, finished the season with 121 total tackles, and never looked back from there. Smith is one of just two Appalachian State linebackers to ever record 500 career tackles, joining three-time Pro Bowl nominee Dexter Coakley, who suited up in Boone from 1993-1996.
Following a brief NFL career in which he spent time five teams in three years, Smith entered the coaching ranks, cutting his teeth at the high school level before joining the Appalachian State staff in 2017. He spent three years with his alma mater before joining Eli Drinkwitz' staff, but now the legendary former linebacker makes his return home once again.
