Report Says Key Mizzou Offensive Target Will be Out Against Texas A&M
Missouri Tigers tight end Brett Norfleet will not play on Saturday against the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies, per Pete Thamel. Norfleet was listed as questionable on the first SEC availablity report of the week and will now be unavailable.
Norfleet got dinged up and some point during Missouri's Week 9 showdown with the Vanderbilt Commodores, causing him to miss the fourth quarter. In his absence, redshirt freshman Jude James stepped in.
In that time, James recorded four receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown. James became a reliable target for true freshman quarterback Matt Zollers, who was forced into the game after an injury to Beay Pribula.
James was ready for the opportunities he got when he was thrown into the fire against Vanderbilt in a similar manner that Zollers was. He too will make his first career start with the Tigers and will have to be ready to help out Zollers in any way he can.
"Very consistent. Obviously, he's got playmaking ability with the ball in his hand," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "Does a really good job running routes."
Guys like Jordon Harris and Vince Brown, an offseason transfer addition from Colorado State, will likely need to be ready to step up and contribute as well. Harris is an excellent blocking presence and may be able to make up some of what the Tigers are missing with Norfleet gone in that area.
Zollers will be without a reliable target in Norfleet for his first start in his college football career. Norfleet totalled 224 receiving yards and a team-leading five touchdowns on 26 receptions up to this point, proving to be an excellent fall-back option for whoever is in at quarterback for the Tigers.
Making Zollers comfortable and putting him in good situations was an emphasis for Missouri and head coach Eli Drinkwitz in the build-up to this game. Losing Norfleet certainly doesn't help.
"Then offensively, everybody, coaches, players, everybody has to reduce the friction that Matt feels," Drinkwitz told the media on Tuesday. "So that'll be the challenge this week. He just needs to be himself."
With Norfleet out, the Tigers are now down their starting tight end and quarterback. Here's a look at the rest of Missouri's injuries through the SEC availability report, updated on Thursday afternoon.
Missouri Availability Report - Thursday
QB Beau Pribula — OUT (Ankle, TBD)
QB Sam Horn — OUT (Tibia, season)
K Blake Craig — OUT (ACL, season)
Texas A&M Availability Report - Thursday
LB Scooby Williams — OUT
S Bryce Anderson — OUT
RB Le' Veon Moss — OUT
S Rashad Johnson Jr. — OUT