Status of Mizzou TE Brett Norfleet for Texas A&M Game Revealed

Who's in and who's out for the Tigers and the Aggies in Week 11?

Joey Van Zummeren

Sept 13, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers tight end Brett Norfleet kneels in the end zone prior to Missouri's game against Louisiana at Faurot Field.
Sept 13, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers tight end Brett Norfleet kneels in the end zone prior to Missouri's game against Louisiana at Faurot Field. / Sam Simon/MissouriOnSI
After suffering a separated shoulder injury in Week 9 against Vanderbilt, Missouri tight end Brett Norfleet is listed as "questionable" on the Tigers' initial availability Wednesday for Week 11 against Texas A&M.

Outside of Norfleet, Missouri had no surprises on the initial availability report.

Here's a full look at the availability report for both the Tigers and the Aggies.

Missouri Availability Report - Wednesday

QB Beau Pribula — OUT (Ankle, TBD)
QB Sam Horn — OUT (Tibia, season)
K Blake Craig — OUT (ACL, season)

Texas A&M Availability Report - Wednesday

LB Scooby Williams — OUT
S Bryce Anderson — OUT
RB Le' Veon Moss — OUT
S Rashad Johnson Jr. — OUT

