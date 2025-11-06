Status of Mizzou TE Brett Norfleet for Texas A&M Game Revealed
Who's in and who's out for the Tigers and the Aggies in Week 11?
In this story:
After suffering a separated shoulder injury in Week 9 against Vanderbilt, Missouri tight end Brett Norfleet is listed as "questionable" on the Tigers' initial availability Wednesday for Week 11 against Texas A&M.
Outside of Norfleet, Missouri had no surprises on the initial availability report.
Here's a full look at the availability report for both the Tigers and the Aggies.
Missouri Availability Report - Wednesday
QB Beau Pribula — OUT (Ankle, TBD)
QB Sam Horn — OUT (Tibia, season)
K Blake Craig — OUT (ACL, season)
Texas A&M Availability Report - Wednesday
LB Scooby Williams — OUT
S Bryce Anderson — OUT
RB Le' Veon Moss — OUT
S Rashad Johnson Jr. — OUT
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Published |Modified