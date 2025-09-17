SEC Experience on Mizzou's Roster Will be Crucial to Start Conference Play
The Missouri Tigers are bracing for the start of play in the Southeastern Conference and fortunately, they have a variety of players with experience playing in those games.
All across the roster are players loaded with SEC experience. Obviously, all of the team's returners have some conference experience in some capacity, but the transfers head coach Eli Drinkwitz brought in also have done their time in the SEC.
Former UNLV Rebel safety Jalen Catalon, who transferred to Columbia in the spring, is one of those guys. His three seasons with the Arkansas Razorbacks to start his career, despite periodic injuries, are more than enough to make him a valuable piece in SEC battles.
"I think when you have people like me that have been in this thing for a while, especially playing the SEC, you have someone like Damon [Wilson] who's played at a great program like Georgia and has seen great players come through and [play] great ball, I think it's very important to have those guys to keep the structure together," Catalon said on Tuesday.
Former Mississippi State wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. is the other. He led the Bulldogs in receiving yards last season with 932 and quickly became one of the best receivers in the conference. He now has one full SEC season under his belt and can bring that experience and maturity to Missouri's locker room.
Coleman made it clear that minimizing mistakes and focusing on the little things will eventually lead to them winning games. The same goes for not turning the ball over and, in general, playing smart.
"Every detail counts," wide receiver Kevin Coleman said. "The turnover margin, you got to win that battle. Ball security matters. Like I said, every detail just matters in these type of games."
Many of the players with the most time playing in the conference are very clear leaders on Missouri's roster. Despite players like Catalon and Coleman not being in Columbia for long, they've already assumed those responsibilities.
"People that have played in the SEC played this type of ball," Catalon said. "It's all about keeping the team together and making sure that leadership shines when it's time."
Other names with plenty of experience in the conference, like defensive tackle Chris McClellan and defensive back Daylan Carnell, will aid in Missouri's performance to start SEC play against South Carolina.
"[In the] SEC we're gonna face adversity, whether it's gonna be this week, next week, or down the road," Catalon said. "So it's all about what leadership and what guys like me, Damon, guys like Daylan Carnell, guys like Chris McClellan [show]."
Drinkwitz and a variety of players on his team have frequently preached the idea that their preparation never changes, regardless of the opponent. That was a common theme when the Tigers took on the Kansas Jayhawks in Week 2, given the history and rivalry between the two schools.
That appears to be the case once again for the Tigers as they enter SEC play. These will be the hardest games the Tigers play all season long, but the level and intensity of their preparation has not changed.
"My preparation all goes the same, same process," defensive end Zion Young said. "SEC or not, I take all my opponents very serious."
At the quarterback spot, the Tigers are rolling out a guy who has minimal run-ins with SEC teams. In the 2023-24 season, Pribula suited up for Penn State against Ole Miss in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, where they lost 38-25.
In that game, he threw one pass for 48 yards and a touchdown, while adding 16 rushing yards on three carries. That's the limit of his SEC experience, something that will change very soon.
"Every team this conference is going to be a challenge there," Pribula said. "They're all really good programs. I've experienced playing SEC teams before, too, so it's one week at a time."
Missouri's conference opener against South Carolina kicks off at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia.