Six Mizzou Tigers Invited to 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

The full list of attendees for the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine has been released, featuring six Missouri athletes. The following former Tigers are heading to Indianapolis from Feb. 23 to March 2 to attend the combine.



WR Kevin Coleman Jr.

OT Keagen Trost

DT Chris McClellan

DE Zion Young

LB Josiah Trotter

DB Toriano Pride Jr.

Five of those six players participated in some postseason scouting bowl game with the hopes of getting their name and face in front of scouts and NFL front office members. Young, Coleman and McClellan all participated in the Senior Bowl, while Trost was a member of the Shrine Bowl team. Pride participated in the Hula Bowl, as well.



Trotter was the lone Tiger of this group not to compete in a scouting event. He does, however, have good draft stock for himself so far.

The biggest winner from any of those events was Young, who's now receiving buzz to be a potential first-round pick. Young was named his Senior Bowl team's Most Valuable Player on that Saturday's live-action game, while also showing off in one-on-one drills. A recent ESPN mock draft from Field Yates has Young landing with the Chicago Bears at the No. 25 spot.

These Tigers will head to Indianapolis on Feb. 23 through March 2.

