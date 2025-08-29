Snap Counts for Mizzou in Week 1 Win Over Central Arkansas
The Missouri Tigers' 61-6 win over Central Arkansas on Thursday night provdided the opportunity for the coaching staff to get a look at many young players later in the game.
Missorui's game plan changed once redshirt junior Sam Horn, who was set to start all of the second half, exited the game with an injury in the first quarter.
Because of Horn's injury, Penn State transfer played up until the final minutes of the third quarter. Once he exited, Missouri's line ups became a lot more fluid.
The snap counts obviously aren't the best representation of what to expect going forward, but they do provide some interesting insight for where some unproven players may stand.
Below are the full snap counts for Missouri's offense and defense in the game, via Pro Football Focus.
Offense
RG Curtis Peagler, 62, 86%
LT Cayden Green, 60, 83%
LG Dominick Giudice, 60, 83%
QB Beau Pribula, 59, 82%
RT Keagen Trost, 53, 74%
TE Brett Norfleet, 52, 72%
C Connor Tollison, 52, 72%
WR Marquis Johnson, 41, 57%
WR Joshua Manning, 40, 56%
WR Kevin Coleman Jr., 33, 46%
TE Jordon Harris, 31, 43%
WR Donovan Olugbode, 28, 39%
HB Ahmad Hardy, 28, 39%
HB Jamal Roberts, 27, 38%
RT Jayven Richardson, 20, 28%
WR Xavier Loyd, 20, 28%
LT Tristan Wilson, 19, 26%
QB Matt Zollers, 13, 18%
TE Jude James, 13, 18%
WR Daniel Blood, 13, 18%
RT Johnny Williams IV, 12, 17%
RT Jaylen Early, 12, 17%
HB Marquise Davis, 9, 13%
C Henry Fenuku, 9, 13%
TE Vince Brown II, 8, 11%
WR Logan Muckey, 7, 10%
HB Tavorus Jones, 6, 8%
WR Shaun Terry II, 1, 1%
WR James Madison II, 1, 1%
- What became quickly apparent was that true freshman wide receiver Donovan Olugbode could play just as signifigant of a role as expected. Unlike the other freshmen, who mostly played in the fourth quarter, Olugbode was in on the action as early as the second quarter. He ended the game with four receptions for 37 yards.
Defense
S Trajen Greco, 31, 47%
S Jalen Catalon, 30, 45%
LB Jeremiah Beasley, 29, 44%
CB Toriano Pride Jr., 28, 42%
CB Drey Norwood, 28, 42%
S Santana Banner, 26, 39%
DT Chris McClellan, 24, 36%
LB Dante McClellan, 24, 36%
CB Cameron Keys, 24, 36%
LB Josiah Trotter, 24, 36%
DB Daylan Carnell, 23, 35%
S Mose Phillips III, 23, 35%
CB Shamar McNeil, 23, 35%
DE Nate Johnson, 22, 33%
DE Darris Smith, 22, 33%
DT Ellis Williams, 20, 30%
S Caleb Flagg, 20, 30%
LB Nicholas Rodriguez, 19, 29%
DE Damon Wilson II, 19, 29%
LB Khalil Jacobs, 18, 27%
DE Langden Kohen, 18, 27%
CB Stephen Hall, 18, 27%
S Marvin Burks Jr., 18, 27%
DE Zion Young, 18, 27%
DT Marquis Gracial, 17, 26%
DT Sterling Webb, 17, 26%
DE Daedren Hopkins, 16, 24%
DE Javion Hison, 16, 24%
LB Triston Newson, 15, 23%
DT Jason Dowell, 14, 21%
S Jackson Hancock, 13, 20%
CB Nick DeLoach Jr., 13, 20%
S CJ Bass II, 11, 17%
DT Jalen Marshall, 10, 15%
DT Bralen Henderson, 10, 15%
DT Justin Bodford, 4, 6%
DT Jadon Frick, 2, 3%
LB Brian Huff, 2, 3%