Sophomore Wide Receiver is Finding his Footing- The Extra Point
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Michael Stamps discusses the recent performance of receiver Joshua Manning, both as a valuable receiving target and increasingly-important special teams member.
The No. 21 Missouri Tigers have one of the deepest receiving rooms in the entire country and former 4-star and current Sophomore receiver Joshua Manning is beginning to break into that room.
Manning had his breakout performance against the UMass Minutemen, recording 68 yards and a touchdown on two receptions, highlighted by his 63-yard score. The game after against the Auburn Tigers, he finished with only one reception for 15 yards, but made an impact on special teams.
After two solid kick-returns, it appears as if Manning is the Tigers' top kick-returning threat alongside receiver Daniel Blood. Both of Manning's returns against the Auburn Tigers put them in good field position, even though one of them was negated by a penalty.
On the season, Manning has recorded 141 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions. As the season has progresed, Manning has elevated his level of play, as well as his standing on the depth chart. If he continues to improve, he will continue to fly up the depth chart.
