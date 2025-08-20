Teammates Describe How Peagler Became 1 of Mizzou's 'Best Five'
Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz learned a lot about his team from fall camp. He saw Beau Pribula and Sam Horn step up and embrace roles as powerful leaders, various freshmen learn how to practice with more intensity, and the development of the offensive line, among other things.
A surprising development of the camp was the improvement of offensive lineman Curtis Peagler.
After starting out fall camp in the second lineup, he proved to be one of the best five linemen on the team, inserting himself into the starting right guard position. Eli Drinkwitz confirmed Tuesday the current plan is to have Peagler as the team's starting right guard to begin the season.
He's only taken 26 career snaps on offense, but he's had a transformational offseason. Head coach
"He's had a lot of growth," center Connor Tollison said of Peagler at a press conference Tuesday. "He's playing with a lot more confidence. I think that's the biggest thing for him is just believing in himself. We all know he can do it, but we can't do it for you. So seeing him grow and have that confidence and some swagger about him is pretty cool."
Peagler himself has noticed the same change of confidence.
"Confidence, I think that was a big reason why I took that next step, just believing in myself and just putting the work every day," Peagler said to reporters in Week 3 of fall camp.
Cayden Green, another offensive lineman, witnessed Peagler playing with the first team. Green wasn't surprised by Peagler's ability to adapt and find his groove there.
"Curt's gonna be Curt," Green said. "Curt is doing the same thing with the two's. He's doing the same thing with the one's. He looks really good, so I'm excited for him."
It may seem unusual that a guy with such little experience could suddenly be a starter, but Peagler's teammates don't see it that way. They recognize that Peagler is a player who has always had potential.
"He's always been a physical specimen," said Green. "He's always been a bigger guy, and he can move well at his size. So for him, it was only a matter of time before he just put it all together."
Drinkwitz saw Peagler put into the steps this offseason to continue to put himself into the best physical shape, and develop in the technical aspects of the game.
"Curtis Peagler's body has changed," Drinkwitz said. "He's a big guy, powerful, but if he uses his feet right, gets his hands on you, that's a tough out."
Peagler is set to earn his first collegiate start in Missouri's season opener Thursday, Aug. 28, when the Tigers host Central Arkansas.