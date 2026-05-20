Breaking Down Jaxson Gates' Possible Impact with Mizzou

After losing its three primary cornerbacks from the 2025 season, Missouri reloaded its roster in the transfer portal. Although the Tigers snagged some big names from established programs, incoming freshman Jaxson Gates was one of the highest-ranked recruits the Tigers signed out of high school and could make a significant impact at the position.

The Tigers lost Drey Norwood, Stephen Hall and Toriano Pride Jr. to the NFL, leaving a huge gap in the cornerback room. The main source of replacement production will be from Ole Miss transfer Chris Graves Jr., who was a high-quality starter for the Rebels in 2025. Fellow transfers Jahlil Florence and Sione Laulea will be fighting for spots in the rotation with returners Cameron Keys and Nicholas DeLoach Jr.

But Gates, one of two incoming freshman cornerbacks, adds a unique blend of youth, size and speed to the roster.

Over the next month, Missouri On SI will continue to profile each member of the Tigers' incoming class, breaking down the long-term potential and fit with the team for each player. Gates is ninth on the list.

Freshman Profiles Series: Gavin Sidwar | Johnnie Jones | Jabari Brady | Maxwell Warner | Devyon Hill-Lomax | Isaac Jensen | Jayden McGregory | Tajh Overton

Player Info

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 169 pounds

Hometown: Fontana, Calif.

High school: Damien High School

Recruiting

Consensus: Four stars

247Sports: No. 174 national, No. 18 position, No. 17 state

On3/Rivals: No. 262 national, No. 31 position, No. 24 state

ESPN: Not ranked nationally, No. 38 position, No. 37 state

High School Career

Gates' high school career was highlighted by strong attributes instead of a collage of flashy plays. He stacked up 61 tackles, seven pass breakups and an interception in his junior and senior season at Damien High School. The Spartans were competitive each year, posting an 8-3 record in each of his final two seasons, but never made a deep run in the stacked state of California.

What made Gates so special in high school was his raw speed, footwork and coverage skills. Gates' speed was also displayed on the track and field team, as he placed second in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 finals in 2025 with a 10.44-second 100-meter dash time. Gates was also accomplished in the 200 and 400-meter dashes.

Fit with the Tigers

Two major outliers of weight and speed will likely have a strong influence on Gates' fit with the Tigers. His speed is undeniable and a huge attribute for a cornerback, but at 169 pounds, he is also the lightest cornerback rostered.

The frame Gates possesses at 6-foot, 169 pounds, paired with his absurd speed, may be useful to the Tigers to give them a different look against some top receivers in the SEC. Putting Gates in for a few snaps against a guy like Alabama's Ryan Williams may be favorable for Missouri, while his lack of mass may be less desirable against stronger receivers.

Graves, Florence and Laulea, three veteran cornerbacks, all weigh at least 185 pounds, which may give Gates an opening to get some playing time in certain situations. Although the three seniors possess good size for the position, the Tigers could go with the smaller, speedy option in Gates , against quicker receivers.

When Will He Play?

Gates will likely see playing time against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Troy in the early non-conference games. If he can prove himself through stealthy footwork and sheer speed, the freshman could find his way into the rotation.

The Tigers spent resources into getting cornerbacks through the transfer portal, but there are still lingering questions with some of them. Florence hasn't played more than 20 snaps since 2023 due to a lingering knee injury and Laulea hasn't been put in the position to be a main rotation player yet.

Graves will certainly slot in as Missouri's top cornerback, and while the quartet of DeLoach, Keys, Laulea and Florence will fight for the other starting spots and positions in the rotation, Gates could carve his own niche as a depth player.

Ceiling and Floor

Ceiling: The cornerback establishes himself in early games, works himself into the rotation during SEC play and becomes a future staple for the Tigers at cornerback.

Floor: Gates' undersized stature outweighs his speed and he underperforms against bigger receivers, leading to a transfer portal entry at the end of the 2026 season.

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