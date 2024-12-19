The Extra Point: How Mizzou Football Adapts to Roster Uncertainty
The days where college football teams served as developmental programs for athletes is long gone.
You'll be hard pressed to find players who stick out their whole careers at a school, mastering their skills under a coaching staff.
It's not the players fault, as Eli Drinkwitz recognizes.
"Don't be mad at players," the Missouri Tigers head coach said in a press conference Wednesday. "This whole situation is not their fault at all. Don't hate the players hate the game. At the end of the day, there's no system. When there's no system, people will do what they need to do.
Without a uniform system in place, there's virtually zero guarantee in roster turnover from year to year. Forecasting what the team will look like even from spring to fall is nearly an impossible task for coaching staffs.
The players have adapted. Coaching staffs are still learning how to navigate this new world.
