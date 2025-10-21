The Good, The Bad and The Ugly from Mizzou at Auburn: The Buzz
Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren labels the best and worst aspects of Missouri's win at Auburn in Week 8.
In some ways, the only thing that matters for Missouri at the moment is its record. At 6-1, the Tigers are still in great position to accomplish everything they want to.
But, Missouri's win at Auburn in Week 8 continue to show where the Tigers will need to improve through the second half of the season to be the team they want to.
Here's the best and worst aspects of Missouri's showing in the win.
The Good: Defensive end Zion Young absolutely took over in the biggest moments of the game. In the fourth quarter and overtime alone, Young created two cruicial sacks and a tackle for loss.
The Bad: Freshman kicker Robert Meyer's miss from 38 yards in the first overtime was a reminder of just how shaky Missouri is at kicker without Blake Craig.
The Ugly: Due to holes in the offensive line, quarterback Beau Pribula was under pressure all night and running back Ahmad Hardy had no room to run. To Auburn's credit, its defensive line proved to be elite. But the offensive line will need to be more consistent for the offense to find more rhythm.
Here's the morning buzz for Tuesday, Oct. 21.
Monday Mizzou Results
Women's Golf
- Mizzou women's golf is in 4th place in the 2025 Rainbow Wahine Invitational at Ocean Course Hokuala in Lihue, Hawaii after Round 1 — Stats
- Ebba Liljeberg leads the Tigers' individual scorers, shooting 2-under-par after Round 1 — Stats
Tuesday Mizzou Schedule
Women's Golf
Mizzou tees off with a shotgun start for Round 2 of the 2025 Rainbow Wahine Invitational at Ocean Course Hokuala in Lihue, Hawaii — Stats
Did You Notice
- Three-star MInnesota linebacker, Blake Betton will visit Missouri on Nov. 8 for the Tigers home game against Texas A&M
- Men's cross country places as the No. 3 team in the latest midwest regional rankings
- Women's cross country ranks at the No. 4 team in the latest midwest regional rankings
- A busy week ahead in Columbia with volleyball and softball slated to comepete at home while men's basketball is scheduled for an exhibition game against Kansas State at 9 p.m. on Friday at Mizzou Arena
Mizzou Quote of the Day
"That is one tough kid you have there."- Melvin Booker's dentist
On This Day in Mizzou History
October 21, 2010: ESPN College GameDay made its first appearance at Mizzou, with No. 1 Oklahoma visiting Columbia. The Tigers pulled off the 36-27 homecoming upset. Blaine Gabbert was 30 of 42 for 308 passing yards, including a 38-yard touchdown to Jerrell Jackson.
