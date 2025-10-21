Mizzou Central

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly from Mizzou at Auburn: The Buzz

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.

Brady Shanahan, Joey Van Zummeren

Missouri Tigers kicker Robert Meyer (88) and Missouri Tigers holder Connor Weselman (45) react to a missed field goal in the first overtime as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Missouri Tigers defeated the Auburn Tigers 23-17 in 2OT.
Missouri Tigers kicker Robert Meyer (88) and Missouri Tigers holder Connor Weselman (45) react to a missed field goal in the first overtime as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Missouri Tigers defeated the Auburn Tigers 23-17 in 2OT. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren labels the best and worst aspects of Missouri's win at Auburn in Week 8.

In some ways, the only thing that matters for Missouri at the moment is its record. At 6-1, the Tigers are still in great position to accomplish everything they want to.

But, Missouri's win at Auburn in Week 8 continue to show where the Tigers will need to improve through the second half of the season to be the team they want to.

Here's the best and worst aspects of Missouri's showing in the win.

The Good: Defensive end Zion Young absolutely took over in the biggest moments of the game. In the fourth quarter and overtime alone, Young created two cruicial sacks and a tackle for loss.

The Bad: Freshman kicker Robert Meyer's miss from 38 yards in the first overtime was a reminder of just how shaky Missouri is at kicker without Blake Craig.

The Ugly: Due to holes in the offensive line, quarterback Beau Pribula was under pressure all night and running back Ahmad Hardy had no room to run. To Auburn's credit, its defensive line proved to be elite. But the offensive line will need to be more consistent for the offense to find more rhythm.

Here's the morning buzz for Tuesday, Oct. 21.

  1. Monday Mizzou Results
  2. Tuesday Mizzou Schedule
  3. Did You Notice
  4. Mizzou Quote of the Day
  5. On This Day in Mizzou History
  7. Read More Missouri Tigers News

Monday Mizzou Results

Women's Golf

  • Mizzou women's golf is in 4th place in the 2025 Rainbow Wahine Invitational at Ocean Course Hokuala in Lihue, Hawaii after Round 1 — Stats
  • Ebba Liljeberg leads the Tigers' individual scorers, shooting 2-under-par after Round 1 — Stats

Tuesday Mizzou Schedule

Women's Golf

Mizzou tees off with a shotgun start for Round 2 of the 2025 Rainbow Wahine Invitational at Ocean Course Hokuala in Lihue, Hawaii — Stats

Did You Notice

  • Three-star MInnesota linebacker, Blake Betton will visit Missouri on Nov. 8 for the Tigers home game against Texas A&M
  • Men's cross country places as the No. 3 team in the latest midwest regional rankings
  • Women's cross country ranks at the No. 4 team in the latest midwest regional rankings
  • A busy week ahead in Columbia with volleyball and softball slated to comepete at home while men's basketball is scheduled for an exhibition game against Kansas State at 9 p.m. on Friday at Mizzou Arena

Mizzou Quote of the Day

"That is one tough kid you have there."

Melvin Booker's dentist

On This Day in Mizzou History

October 21, 2010: ESPN College GameDay made its first appearance at Mizzou, with No. 1 Oklahoma visiting Columbia. The Tigers pulled off the 36-27 homecoming upset. Blaine Gabbert was 30 of 42 for 308 passing yards, including a 38-yard touchdown to Jerrell Jackson.

Brady Shanahan
BRADY SHANAHAN

Brady Shanahan is a journalism student at the University of Missouri, and covers baseball and softball for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's from the St. Louis area and has contributed to The Maneater student newspaper, Columbia Missourian, KOMU 8, and KCOU as a beat reporter.

Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.

