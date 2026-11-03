The inexplicable energy of Jason Dowell completes Mizzou football's defensive line

Missouri's defensive tackle room has been one of the most intriguing positional groups this season. Between Jason Dowell, Jalen Marshall, Donta Simpson and Marquis Gracial, every player has at least 205 snaps and no more than 253. The four tackles split responsibility and all thrive in separate areas.

Simpson leads the group in sacks with six, Gracial and Marshall each specialize against the run and Dowell leads the unit in tackles and has added two sacks.

"No matter who's in there, we're able to do our job and do this to the best of our ability," Dowell said during a press conference Tuesday. "No matter when Donta's in there getting sacks and he's flying around the field making a huge impact on his pass rush, or whether it's Marquis Gracial or Jalen right in the middle stuffing the run and also getting some big TFLs, I don't think there's ever a time where we're ever envious of one another. I think actually we build each other up and we have so much fun doing it."

But the energy of the unit, which starts with Dowell, is what truly makes the Tigers' tackles unique. The sophomore is at the center of the unit's camaraderie and success. After playing three games last season, this year, Dowell leads the tackles in snaps and has a position-high 18 tackles. And yet, his energy may have an even bigger impact.

Sep 26, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Jason Dowell (92) tackles Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every Saturday, Dowell is the loudest Tiger, praying for the team, hyping up the crowd or demonstrating an unparalleled celebration. Starting safety Santana Banner, who spoke before Dowell on Tuesday, confirmed the importance of what the sophomore brings past the football field.

"He's just a very uplifting guy. You can probably hear him right now," Banner said. "Just a great spirit to be around. He keeps everybody's head up. He leads the team prayers and everything before the games. Friday we have a prayer, he does that. Just an awesome guy."

Fellow tackle Donta Simpson was asked about his impact three weeks ago and immediately lit up. Because that's what Dowell does, he pours out his energy and pumps it into the Tigers.

"That man, a good dude, a very hype dude. Words can't explain his energy. Anytime I'm feeling down, he bringing me up, he's just a good guy. And anytime I need some energy to get turnt up, he right there to give that energy," Donta Simpson said. "That's the way he plays too. His motor is crazy... and that's why he a good pass rusher and run stopper."

Whenever Dowell shows off his strong pass rush or stops the run, you can hear it and certaintly see it in his uncanny celebration. It appears to be a four-part process that includes flailing, flexing and just pure unfiltered energy.

"My teammates give me crap about it all the time... I don't realize how wacky it is until I do it cause I'm just in the moment I'm all hyped," Dowell said. "But, it's kind of (based) off anime, I'm kind of a big anime nerd. (It's) off an anime called like My Hero Academia and also Black Clover. Both the characters make a real huge emphasis on not giving up and working hard and pushing past their limits. So that's like kind of where my celebration comes from. Also coming from a mixed martial artist named Demetrious Mighty Mouse Johnson. So it's basically a symbol of not giving up and basically pushing past my limit."

Accompanying Dowell's limitless energy, he has become instrumental on the defensive line. Dowell has aided the Tigers in stopping the run game, which they specialize in. Missouri gives up less than 100 rushing yards per game, ranking third in the SEC.

Although Dowell is a leader of the group, he still thrives from learning from others. He credited past Tigers like Chris McClellan on Tuesday and also mentioned learning from Gracial and Marshall. That willingness to learn from teammates and from coach Eli Drinkwitz and defensive tackle's coach David Blackwell has helped shape him into the leader and player he is today.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.