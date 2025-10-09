These 2 Key Matchups Will Decide Mizzou's Game Against Alabama
No. 14 Missouri's matchup against No. 8 Alabama is headlined by two early Heisman candidates who are the worst fears for each of the respective defenses.
For Missouri, the Tigers' porous pass defense will face an explosive Alabama passing game led by quarterback Ty Simpson. For the Crimson Tide, running back Ahmad Hardy might just run straight through Alabama, which is currently allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game in the Southeastern Conference.
The engine to Alabama's offense lies in the passing game. Especially early in the season when its rushing attack has been inconsistent. The Crimson Tide currently rank second in the SEC in passing yards per game (325.4), but 14th in rushing yards (126.8).
Meanwhile, Missouri's secondary has been prone to allowing explosive plays. Against South Carolina, Missouri allowed four completions of 30 or more yards. Though Missouri generated 28 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, quarterback LaNorris Sellers was able to move out of the pocket and pick apart the Missouri defense.
Similar to Sellers, Simpson has elite arm strength and evasiveness.
"His ability to make off-schedule plays, maneuver in the pocket, be accurate with the football," Drinkwitz said of Simpson.
Not only has Simpson played like arguably the best player in college football so far this season, he has some of the best wide receivers in the country at his disposal.
"Obviously the wide receivers are electric with their ability to utilize space, and win vertically down the field," Drinkwitz said.
Germie Bernard, who currently leads the team with 392 receiving yards, is a chess piece to how Alabama is able to scheme separation for its receivers. He's also reliable on contested catches, making him a deep threat.
"He (offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb) really does a great job of utilizing formation on the boundary early in the game to dictate what you're going to be in from a play-caller standpoint, and knows how to attack those coverages," Drinkwitz said. "I think it's his ability to do that which gets his quarterback into some really good, comfortable situations."
Alongside Bernard, Alabama added Miami transfer Isaiah Horton through the transfer portal. Horton is also a deep threat with his 6-foot-4, 208-pound frame.
While Horton brings size, sophomore Ryan Williams brings speed after the catch, and down the field. Williams has struggled with drops this season, but proved his playmaking ability in his impressive freshman season, where he caught 48 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.
Though the weakest point of the Missouri secondary is on deep passes, Alabama has mainly found success passing in the intermediate range. Against Vanderbilt, Simpson's average target was 9.9 yards past the line of scrimmage.
If Alabama can continue to find success in the deep and/or intermediate passing game, it could put Missouri in the exact opposite situation that the Tigers have thrived in so far this season.
In both of its Power-4 wins, Missouri has managed to slow down the pace of the game and dominate the time of possession by constantly gashing the opposing defense with Hardy, along with Jamal Roberts.
Against Kansas, Missouri held the ball for just over 40 of the 60 minutes while rushing 47 times for 261 yards. Against South Carolina, the Tigers out-rushed the Gamecocks with 285 yards to 9. Missouri's 247 rush attempts are the eighth-most in the country and by far the most in the SEC.
"Ultimately, in this league, if you can run the ball, you're going to win a lot more games," Drinkwitz said after Missouri's win over South Carolina.
With the way Alabama has defended the run so far this season, Hardy could have the chance to continue his dominant start to the season. The Crimson Tide have allowed the fourth-most rushing yards per game (155.4) in the SEC. In games against Alabama tFlorida State rushed for 230 and Georgia gained 227 on the ground.
Alabama's run defense had its best performance of the season last week against Vanderbilt — the Commodores only managed 22 yards in the final three quarters.
But, Vanderbilt abandoned the run game pretty quickly, only having 14 carries in those final three quarters. Unlike Vanderbilt, Missouri has leaned on its run game as the workhorse of its offense, even when trailing.
Against South Carolina, 40% of the Tigers' overall carries on the game came in the fourth quarter, despite the fact that Missouri entered the quarter trailing 20-18.
"In the fourth quarter you got to run to win," Drinkwitz said.
Hardy has proven himself as one of the best rushers in the country through the first few weeks of the season. But Drinkwitz is still looking to see how the sophomore responds when Missouri needs him to show up in a game that will determine the outlook for the remainder of the Tigers' season.
“Honestly, we'll find out this week," Drinkwitz said of Hardy's ability. "He's done it his whole career, but the challenge is continuing to grow this week."
Missouri and Alabama have been elite early this season at two contrasting styles of play. How those two styles clash Saturday will likely be the determining factor in the Tigers' most-important game in recent memory.