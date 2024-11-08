Three Things Mizzou Fans Need to Know about the Oklahoma Sooners
Both the No. 24 Missouri Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners have not lived up to its preseason expectations at this stage of the season. Oklahoma has struggled on offense and had issues at quarterback, while Missouri, puzzling enough, has yet to click on offense and show up in big games.
Even though both teams have underperformed to this point, the matchup still presents as a promising and important one. Missouri needs to win the game to keep any sort of hope for the College Football Playoff alive and Oklahoma needs to keep winning to improve its postseason chances.
Ahead of the matchup, here are the three main things Tiger fans need to know about the Oklahoma Sooners.
Injurie Troubles
Since the beginning of the season, the Sooners have struggled with the injury bug. For the majority of the season, an important trio of Oklahoma receivers have been out. Jayden Gibson, Andrel Anthony and Nic Anderson, all of which are important to the offense, have struggled with injuries all season. They remain out for the matchup with the Tigers.
Another important member of the Sooners team, defensive back Gentry Williams, has also struggled with injuries. The above-mentioned players have shown capabilities to contribute in seasons prior and would certainly do the same if healthy.
It's not as bad as it has been for the Missouri matchup, but the Sooners are still without key players. They are without versatile lineman Jacob Sexton and tackle Jake Taylor, both of which have contributed throughout the year.
Even with three receivers out, the Sooners got two back. Jalil Farooq and Deion Burks are probable for this coming week and will be valuable options for quarterback Jackson Arnold.
Jovantae Barnes, who rushed for 203 yards and three touchdowns against Maine, is questionable for the Tigers matchup. They will need him to beat the Tigers. Gavin Sawchuck, another stacked Sooners running back, remains questionable for the weekend.
The Sooners have been plagued by injuries all season, and it appears that they won't be slowing down. Whoever is healthy for Oklahoma on Saturday, whether they are the first-string at the position or not, will have to be ready to go.
Sacks Allowed
The Sooners lead the NCAA in sacks allowed per game with 4.8. The pressure allowed on whoever was at quarterback has been a season-long issue, partly due to injuries but partly to the positioning and inability to match opposing teams' athleticism.
Jacob Sexton, Febechi Nwaiwu and Heath Ozaeta lead the Sooners in sacks allowed, all of which play the guard position. Sexton has shifted in and out of the left tackle position as well but has still allowed sacks.
Against the Ole Miss Runnin' Rebels, the Sooners allowed 10 sacks, four of which by edge rusher Suntarine Perkins. Even if the Rebels have a top-tier defense, 10 is simply too much if the Sooners want to win a game.
Getting sacks is never easy, but will be a key to the game for the Tigers if they are looking to win. On the flip side, whoever is in at the offensive line spots will have to put forth a full effort to protect its quarterback.
Improving Quarterback Play
Surprisingly, the quarterback position has been in a state of flux all season for the Sooners. They started the season with sophomore Jackson Arnold, who showed promise last season and was projected to break out this season.
Arnold was benched in a loss against the Tennessee Volunteers and replaced by true freshman Michael Hawkins Jr., who threw for 132 yards and a touchdown on 11-for-18 efficiency. Hawkins kept the Sooners in the game and would earn the starting role after. He would not throw a touchdown after being named the starter and was benched in favor of Arnold.
The flux of the quarterback spot has led to many inconsistencies in the offense, as has the health of the receiving core. However, it looks as if Arnold is back on an upward trajectory. He threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Ole Miss, but it was one of his best performances of the season before Oklahoma's blowout win over Maine.
Against Maine, Arnold tossed for 224 yards and two more touchdowns with over 50% efficiency. Arnold's last two games are a positive sign for the former five-star quarterback, whom Oklahoma will need if they want to leave Faurot Field with a victory.
