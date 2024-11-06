Mizzou Players Excited for Rivalry Renewal with Oklahoma
The No. 24 Missouri Tigers may be quite a bit behind in the series record against the Oklahoma Sooners, but this game might be one that revives the true spirit of the rivalry.
“We’re aware of (the rivalry),” head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press. “Every time we introduce a team, we talk about how many times we’ve played and what that series history is. We realize there’s been a few matchups here in the past, whether it’s Big 8 or Big 12. So we’re aware of it.”
The two haven't played against each other since 2011, back when they were both members of the Big 12. 13 years later, they're reunited in the SEC with Oklahoma joining ahead of the 2024 season.
"I've heard a lot of history about it growing up here in Missouri," offensive lineman Mitchell Walters said. "The Oklahoma-Missouri rivalry was a big thing and cool to see that rekindled here this weekend."
To make it even more interesting, the Tigers have a couple former Sooners on their squad in wide receiver Theo Wease Jr., who played there for three years, and offensive lineman Cayden Green, who started five games for the Sooners in 2023. Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables had nothing but praise for the pair of transfer, but has already turned the page.
"Players are free to come and go as they please and looking for what's best for them," Venables said in his Tuesday press conference. "There ain't no time for bitterness and things like that. You've got to move on and adjust and pivot and get better."
There is a lot on the line for both Missouri and Oklahoma in this matchup. Oklahoma has had a rough welcome into the SEC and is currently sitting with a 5-4 record. A win against the Tigers would make them bowl eligible. Missouri has been struggling a bit more than expected as of late, they need a win to regain the confidence of the fans and put themselves in a better position to make the College Football Playoffs.
"It's kind of crazy that it's a rivalry," Wease said. "I didn't know that. I kind of had something built up inside of me to play this game, but now I know it's a rivalry, it's just built up even more."
