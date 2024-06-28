2024 Missouri Football Opponent Preview, Game 12: Arkansas
The Missouri Tigers 2024 season will come to an end on Thanksgiving weekend when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks.
This will be a crucial year for the future of the Arkansas program. Head coach Sam Pittman's job will likely be at stake if a 4-8 season in 2023 is followed up by another disappointment. Here's an early look at the 2024 Razorbacks.
Offense
The Arkansas offense was the second-worst in total yards per game (326.5) last year in the SEC and fifth-worst in points per game (26.6). There's few reasons to believe the Razorbacks will take any major steps offensively in 2024.
In a hope to right the ship offensively, Arkansas hired a familiar face in Bobby Petrino. The hiring of the long-time coach will certainly make the team more interesting and entertaining but he'll have a big challenge to help the Arkansas offense take a step forward.
Arkansas will also have a new starting quarterback in Boise State transfer Taylen Green after KJ Jefferson transferred to UCF. Green has started the past two seasons for Boise State and threw for 1,752 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in eight games in 2023.
Arkansas returned most starters at running back and wide receiver but no rusher besides Jefferson tallied over 300 yards last year and only Andrew Armstrong eclipsed 400 receiving yards. Armstrong, entering his sophomore season, could grow into more of a weapon this season at 6'4" and 201 lbs.
The Arkansas offensive line had its struggles in 2023, allowing the most sacks in the conference in 2023. This season, the Razorbacks are expected to have two transfers starting along the line.
Arkansas did add some exciting players to their skill position groups through the portal, however. Four-star running back Ja'Quinden Jackson comes over from Utah while three-star receiver Jordan Anthony joins the team after two seasons at Texas A&M.
Defense
The Razorbacks' 2023 defense was close to the middle of the pack in yards per game (eighth, 357.12) but its 27.9 points per game was the second-worst. In SEC play, Arkansas allowed 32.3 points per game.
But defensive coordinator Travis Williams did help the Razorbacks make some big strides in his first season. In 2022, Arkansas ranked No. 124 in the nation with 465.2 yards per game. In the first year under Williams, the defense jumped to No. 80. There's reason to believe Williams will continue to steer his unit in the right direction.
In contrast to its offensive line, the defensive line was one of Arkansas' best units in 2023. The Razorbacks had 41 tackles for loss and 29 total sacks in 2023. The group is led by Landon Jackson, a First Team All-SEC member in 2023 after compiling 6.5 sacks and 44 total tackles. The group possibly became stronger this offseason with the addition of Anton Juncaj, rated as the No. 12 defensive lineman available in the portal.
The Razorbacks did lose productive linebacker Chris Paul Jr. to Ole Miss through the portal but did add linebacker Xavier Sorey Jr. from Georgia in hopes to replace Paul's presence over the middle of the field.
What's at Stake?
The Tigers will have to stay present on this late-November game instead of being distracted by the approaching selection day, set for the following Sunday. Rivalry week is always full of surprises and upsets. With Missouri expected to be in playoff contention, Arkansas could have a chance to play spoiler.
Schedule
Missouri will be coming off of a two-week road trip with stops at South Carolina and Mississippi State. Arkansas, however, will be coming off three-straight home games ahead of the road trip. In the preceding week, the Razorbacks will be hosting Louisiana Tech.
Game Details
Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
Time: Afternoon window (2:30-3:30 kickoff)
Location: Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri
Series History: Missouri leads 11-4
Last Meeting: Nov. 24, 2023: The Tigers saved a feast for the day after Thanksgiving, closing out a historic regular season with its highest scoring performance of the season in a 48-14 thrashing in Arkansas. The Tigers scored 41 unanswered points in the first thre e quarters before pulling their starters in the final quarter. Running back Cody Schrader decimated the Razorback defense, gaining a combined total of 220 yards and rushing for one touchdown.
Team at a Glance
Head Coach: Sam Pittman, entering his fifth season with Arkansas.
Offensive Coordinator: Bobby Petrino, hired by Arkansas in November of 2023, entering his 42nd year in coaching.
Defensive Coordinator: Travis Williams, entering his second season with Arkansas. Former All-SEC Second Team linebacker with Auburn.
2023 Record: 4-8 (1-7)
Biggest Question: Will Pittman's trust in Petrino be validated by a productive offense? Pittman's job could depend on it.
Program History:
National Championships: 1 (1964)
Conference Championships: 13 (all in the SWC)
Bowl Record: 17-24-3
Last Bowl Appearance: 2022 Liberty Bowl vs. Kansas - 55-53 Win in 3OT
Read more from MizzouCentral:
Early Opponent Preview Series:Murray State|Buffalo |Boston College|Vanderbilt|Texas A&M|UMass| Auburn|Alabama|Oklahoma|South Carolina| Mississippi State
Meet The Freshman: Defensive Lineman Elias Williams
First Look of Mizzou in EA College Football 25 Video Game Revealed