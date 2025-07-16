Top Fall Camp Competitions for Mizzou: The Extra Point
Having to replace 13 starters, including at quarterback and wide receiver, there's plenty of questions for the Missouri Tigers to answer in 2025.
The first of those answers will come in fall camp, with multiple starting positions up for grabs.
Internally, there's confidence.
"Whether we're talking about offense, special teams or defense, I think there's a level of excitement because of the level of depth and competition that we've created," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said at a fan event in St. Louis in April.
Here's a look at the top position battles for Missouri to watch throughout fall camp.
Quarterback
The most obvious and significant question Missouri has to answer this summer is at the most important position. With Beau Pribula's status as the 12th-highest rated quarterback available in the transfer portal, it might seem like it's his job to lose.
But redshirt junior Sam Horn has also been given the opportunity to earn the job.
"There's an old saying "When the student is ready, the teacher will appear."So, the quarterback position, there is no timeline, no timetable," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said at the end of spring practices. "When the starting quarterback makes himself known to the rest of the team, we'll announce the starter.
READ: The Similarities, Differences of Beau Pribula, Sam Horn
Left Tackle, Right Guard
Missouri has the task of replacing three starters along the offensive line, two of which were last occupied by NFL draft selections.
The right tackle spot has seemingly been won by Wake Forest transfer Keagen Trost after an impressive series of spring practices.
The left tackle and right guard spots are still up for grabs amongst a trio of transfers and one returner. Florida State transfer Jaylen Early could have the chance to compete for both jobs. He started in six games last year — three at right guard and three at right tackle.
At left tackle, Jayven Richardson, who transferred from the junior college level ahead of the 2024 season, will also have the chance to compete. So should West Virginia transfer Johnny Williams IV.
At right guard, versatile Michigan transfer Dominick Giudice could take the job. He started five games at center for Michigan last year.
Cornerback No. 2
Missouri has a clear starter for one of its boundary corner spots in Drey Norwood. The second spot, however, could be up for grabs between Washington State transfer Stephen Hall, plus returners Toriano Pride Jr. and Nicholas Deloach Jr., who split the position last season.
Edge Rotation
The two starters at edge rusher for Missouri are obvious — Zion Young and Damon Wilson II. But behind those two are three, possibly four, players all deserving of playing time. Between Darris Smith, Nate Johnson, Langden Kitchen and Javion Hilson, how the playing time is split up will be an interesting equation.
"That is a group that has an incredible amount of depth, talent," Drinkwitz said. "Got the ability to stop the run, rush the passer, really affect and influence the game at a really, really important level."
Every one of the players in the second wave of the rotation makes a solid and unique case to see the field. Smtih seems to be a great fit for the joker role that Johnny Walker Jr. occupied last year, being able to drop back in pass coverage. Kitchen, the heaviest edge rusher on the team, could be one of the team's most reliable run defenders. Johnson and Hilson are both ridicously powerful and athletic.
Expect each of these four to earn a role of some sort.