Upon Further Review: Mizzou 42, Kansas 31
Saturday not only saw the return of a century-old rivalry between the No. 25-ranked Missouri Tigers and the Kansas Jayhawks, but also of of the unpredictable, up-and-down playing style the Tigers capitalized on all of last year.
After the Missouri offense started the game by marching 56 yards down the field in just five plays for a touchdown, the next two drives for the Tigers offense ended in a touchdown for Kansas off a fumble return, and a three-and-out. By the end of the first quarter, Kansas led 21-6.
The defensive challenges from the Jayhawks tracked with what Missouri was expecting going into the game.
"They do a lot of different stuff on defense," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said of Kansas after the game. "They were playing multiple fronts, multiple safety coverage. So we kind of knew going into it, that if there was going to be some us figuring out what they were doing."
After testing the waters to read the Kansas defense, the Missouri offense found its footing. The Tigers would go on to score on six of their last eight drives of the game.
"That was the first time that we faced any kind of adversity," tight end Brett Norfleet said. "I think we responded well. I don't think we blinked."
The defense also had its moments early on, with quarterback Jalon Daniels finding plenty of holes in the Missouri secondary. But the Missouri defense adjusted, holding the Kansas offense to -18 yards in the second quarter.
"It was really nothing they were doing," defensive back Daylan Carnell said. "We had a couple busts on the back end that we needed to be cleared up."
Kansas served as Missouri's first test. Here's the final review of what we learned about Missouri in the win.
Player of the Game: When Missouri needed a big play, Pribula was there to make it, delivering several throws into tight windows in key moments. This game was the first glimpse into how efficient the Missouri offense can be when Pribula and running back Ahmad Hardy are both in a rhythm.
Pribula ended the game with 30 of his 39 pass attempts completed for 334 yards and three touchdowns.
Play of the Game: Jamal Roberts delivering the dagger on a 63-yard rushing touchdown.
The scoregave Missouri a 42-31 lead with just under two minutes remaining. The run was made possible by great blocking from Missouri's receivers and offensive line.
Earlier in the game, he had a rush nearly just as important, breaking free for a 39-yard gain to set Missouri up for a field goal in the final seconds of the half to tie the score at 21.
Stat of the Game: Missouri converted 14 of its 24 third and fourth downs (58%), while Kansas converted 5 of its 12 (42%). Specifically on fourth-down attempts, the Tigers went 4-for-5. One of those conversions was also a touchdown, and two others extended drives that ended in points for Missouri.
10 things you may not have noticed...
1. Cayden Green looked much better at left tackle
After Cayden Green had some evident struggles in Week 1, the preseason all-American had a much-better showing in Week 2. There was one play where an edge rusher used speed to move right past Green, but outside of that, the junior had few noticeable errors — he was Missouri's only starting offensive lineman to not allow a pressure, according to Pro Football Focus.
Offensive linemen rarely stand out for anything that isn't negative. But there were a few plays where Green stood out for how well he protected the perimeter. Green holding up this season is crucial to the Missouri offense.
2. Missouri defense over-corrected after getting burned early
Early in the game, the Kansas offense was able to take advantage of the Missouri defense playing in man coverage. The Jayhawks constantly used pre-snap motion and double-move routes to force Missouri into unfavorable match ups. As a reaction to this, Missouri employed more zone coverage.
"We'd gotten nervous because they kind of had a couple of open double moves," Drinkwitz said. 'So we went to more zone coverage. Honestly, there were too many holes."
Those holes especially showed up on a drive where Kansas scored a touchdown to take a 31-28 lead with 8:45 minutes left. Daniels completed passes of 24, 25, 19 and 12 yards before delivering a six-yard touchdown pass to DeShawn Hanika.
On the next two drives for Kansas though, Missouri seemingly adjusted again, leading to the Jayhawks gaining a combined 14 yards on eight plays.
3. Robbins takes over kickoffs with ease
With kicker Blake Craig tearing his ACL in Missouri's Week 1 win, the obvious pick to handle kicking duties was five-star true freshman Robert Meyer. But the more interesting decision was having NAIA transfer Oliver Robbins taking over at placekicker for kickoffs, and not Meyer or Connor Weselman.
On six kickoffs, Robbins sent three of them back as touchbacks. He averaged 62.6 yards per kick. For reference, Craig averaged 62 yards per kick last season. Though there might be concern with placing field-goal responsibilities in a true freshman, Robbins is shaping up to be a steady force in Craig's absence.
4. Pribula's accuracy
For only being two games into being Missouri's starter, Pribula seems to have great chemistry and trust with his receivers. He consistently threw into tight windows, and most times, was able to deliver it on target. On others, however, he put the ball in jeopardy. If he can better decide what windows to take a chance at and which ones to not, he could become an elite playmaker.
5. Brett in the backfield
Tight end Brett Norfleet was lining up all over the field, including in the backfield as an H-back. 10 of Norfleet's 73 snaps came in the backfield in the game, according to Pro Football Focus. Last season, Norfleet took just 12 snaps in the backfield all year long. On one play, he even lined up in a tailback spot, creating a 'pony' package with Hardy.
With Norfleet's lateral quickness and physicality as a blocker, he can clear up a lot of space in the run game.
6. Receivers get their hands dirty
On both Roberts' touchdown to seal the deal, and Hardy's to open the game, Missouri's receivers paved the way with elite blocking. Marquis Johnson and Kevin Coleman Jr. especially stood out in the blocking game.
"As much as our o-line was, was praised on that, it was really our perimeter blocking," Drinkwitz said of Roberts' 63-yard run. "They got it done and really, really impressed with those guys."
7. Interior of the offensive line improved over time
One of the biggest red flags for Missouri from Week 1 was the offensive line as a whole. Drinkwitz specifically said the interior of the line was a concern.
Early in the game, it still wasn't great. Missouri's third drive of the game ended on a sack on Pribula after all three linemen on the interior completely collapsed.
But as the game progressed, the interior improved. Though there was some breaks in protection, the group was able to create much better push off the line of scrimmage in the run game starting in the second quarter.
8. Mixed day in the red zone
Missouri scored on all four of its trips to the red zone, but two of those scores were field goals. Having to settle for field goals in the red zone has been an area Drinkwitz has highlighted as an area where improvement is needed for each of the past two seasons.
Last year, Missouri ranked tenth in the country for red-zone scoring percentage, but 62nd in the percentage of red-zone drives that ended in touchdowns.
9. Jalen Marshall has found a role
One of the top questions heading into the season for Missouri was how the defensive line rotation would shake out. It became evident early into fall camp that all three of Chris McClellan, Marquis Gracial and Sterling Webb would see significant playing time.
But past that trio, it was still a mystery of who would be able to contribute. Redshirt junior Jalen Marshall has emerged as one of those contributors, often coming in on Missouri's third-down package. On one third-down, Missouri had all three of McClellan, Gracial and Marshall in on the play.
With Marshall's versatile skillset, a third-down spot makes sense for him. He saw nine total snaps in the game.
10. ... So has Jude James
Just like defensive tackle, there was also questions of how playing time would be divided amongst a crowded tight end room. Norfleet and Jordon Harris were the two incumbent starters, but after those two stood a host of other possible contributors.
In Week 2, James was the only tight end besides the starting duo to see the field. He did so on Missouri's first offensive play of the game, running a route over the middle of the field to clear up space for Norfleet to make a catch. He's played in 17 snaps so far on the season.