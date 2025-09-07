Pribula Takes 'Step in Right Direction' in On-Job-Training Against Kansas
Friday after practice, Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula preached to his team the importance of being able to respond to adversity in their Week 2 game against the Kanas Jayhawks.
"'We're going to face some things we haven't faced before,'" head coach Eli Drinkwitz recalled of Pribula's message to the team. "'We're going to really have to respond.'"
Nine minutes into the game, Pribula became the person who needed to hear that message. On his first carry of the game, he was sandwiched between two Kansas defenders, coughing up the ball right into the hands of Kansas cornerback Austin Alexander, who returned it 28 yards for a touchdown.
"It's kind of ironic — my main message to the team this week was to bounce back when we face adversity," Pribula said. "And now it's a kind of self-inflicted move from my behalf, it was really me that put us in that situation."
The fumble return put Kansas up 14-6. On the next drive, a three-and-out for Missouri led to another quick Kansas score, putting the Jayhawks up 21-6 with 2:13 remaining in the first quarter. Anymore empty drives or turnovers from Pribula would've been detrimental to the Tigers.
His response in the moment would be critical. Not only with his play on the field, but also emotionally.
"I think it's your responsibility to be the leader of the offense and a leader on the team," Pribula said.
"It shows up the most in games like this when we're down with adversity."
With the rest of the sideline looking at him as the example of how to react, he set the tone for the Missouri offense for the rest of the game.
"He stayed poised," wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. said of Pribula. "He stayed calm. That's the captain of our team. That's the one we look up to the team count on. When you see that guy staying calm, you got no worries."
Pribula's calmness came from the confidence in himself. In his teammates and the work they put together in the offseason. These were exactly the type of moments he prepared for in the offseason.
"Once we got here in January, me and Beau got together, we knew what was the task," Coleman said. "Knew we would be in these type of moments, close games and have to overcome."
After the three-and-out, Pribula led a 15-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a three-yard touchdown pass to Coleman. He completed passes of 20 and 15 yards on third downs on the drive. He put Missouri back within one possession and the Tiger offense back on track.
Later in the third quarter, Pribula put together a drive just as surgical to give Missouri its first lead since the 8:10 mark in the first quarter. He completed passes of 26 and 13 yards on the 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brett Norfleet.
Pribula connected with Norfleet seven times for 76 yards and two touchdowns in the 42-31 win for Missouri. With the offensive coaching staff looking to have the tight ends play a significant role in the passing game this season, Pribula has been building chemistry with his top target at tight end.
"I think it's growing every day," Norfleet said of his connection with Pribula. "I feel like he's done a great job being our QB."
Pribula's second touchdown to Norfleet came on a fourth-and-1 late in the fourth quarter to give the Tigers a 35-31 lead after Kansas had clawed back. But after the fourth-down touchdown, Kansas would never gain the lead back.
Fourth and third downs were a strong point for Pribula all day Saturday. When passing on a third or fourth down, Pribula converted on 11 of his 18 attempts.
"I think Beau is really cool, calm, collected," Drinkwitz said. "In the biggest moments, in the toughest times, fourth downs, he was nails."
Just 10 days before Pribula used his composure to lead Missouri to victory, he was yet to be Missouri's named starting quarterback. But the leadership responsibilities that come with that seem to have quickly come to him.
On the day, Pribula completed 30 of his 39 pass attempts for 334 yards and three touchdowns. He passed his first test against a Power-4 defense, but didn't earn a perfect grade from his head coach.
"Really proud of him," Drinkwitz said of Pribula. "He took a step in the right direction, but when we watch the tape, (there's) going to be a lot of things we got to get taken off the tape."
Drinkwitz specifically pointed out ball security, and how he thought Pribula was too "jittery" in the pocket earlier in the game as areas to improve on.
"Any experience I can get will help me move forward," Pribula said.
Saturday's win was about as valuable as on-the-job training that Pribula could've received. He had to respond to both personal and team adversity and deliver in crucial moments in a close game. While finding success on both of those, there were mistakes to learn from that he can learn from for the rest of the season.