What Experts Say About Mizzou's Armand Membou's NFL Combine Performance
Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou was one of the top names to watch entering the NFL Scouting Combine, and the true junior gave people plenty to continue talking about after his impressive performance.
Ahead of the week, Membou was projected to be one of the top offensive lineman selected in the NFL draft, likely to go between picks 10-15. After his work outs at Lucas Oil Stadium though, some analysts believe Membou has set himself up to be selected in the top 10 picks of the draft.
If this were to happen, Membou would be the first Missouri player to be selected in the top-10 selections since 2011, when Aldon Smith was selected No. 7 overall and Blaine Gabbert No. 10.
Additionally, Membou would be the first Missouri offensive lineman to be selected in the first round sine John Clay was selected No. 15 overall in 1987. He would also be the first Missouri offensive lineman to be selected in the top-10 overall picks since 1968 when Russ Washington went No. 4 overall.
Membou was already a highly regarded prospect as the tape showed his power and agility. HIs workout at the Combine confirmed the athleticism scouts could see on tape.
Membou ran a 4.91 40-yard dash, the second fastest amongst all offensive linemen this year. The time is even more impressive considering Membou's 6-foot-4, 332-pound frame. According to NFLPlus, Membou's time was the fastest for any offensive lineman that is at least 6-4 and 300 pounds since 2003.
"What Armand Membou did on Sunday is not normal," Tyler Brooke of the 33rd Team writes. "A dominant right tackle on tape for the Tigers, Membou locked up a likely selection in the top 15 after an otherworldly outing on Sunday."
Membou also put good numbers up in other drills, leaping 34 inches in the vertical jump, 9'7" feet in the broad jump and recording a 1.74 mark in the 10-yard split.
Membou's agility numbers were especially relevant in regards to the ongoing conversation to if he's best suited at tackle or at guard in the pros. He started 30 games at right tackle for Missouri, but he lacks the prototypical size of a NFL offensive tackle at 6-4 in height and 33 1/2 inch arms.
"I think most teams think that I have the ability to play tackle," Membou said Saturday in his Combine press conference. "For me, I think there's no reason why I couldn't play tackle. I think I'm more than athletic enough, and I have the tools."
Membou has reason to prefer to play at tackle as opposed to guard. The NFL values tackles as a higher priority than guards, drafting tackles earlier and paying them more in free agency compared to interior offensive linemen.
In the last two drafts, 14 total offensive lineman have been selected in the first round. 13 were tackles. Additionally, out of the current top 10 highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL by per year salary, eight are offensive tackles.
"In a year with several top offensive tackle prospects potentially moving to the interior in the NFL, one player who solidified his tackle status this weekend was Missouri’s Armand Membou," Gordon McGuinness of ProFootballFocus writes.
With Membou's performance, he raised the competition between him and LSU's Will Campbell to be the first offensive lineman selected in the draft.
Some of the same positional questions surrounded Campbell ahead of the Combine. But the week in Indianapolis seems to have gone a lot better for the Tiger from Columbia than the Tiger from Baton Rouge, Louisiana
The physical measurements are where the most questions now surround Campbell after the Combine. His 32 5/8-inch arm length (nearly a full inch shorter than Membou's) could lead teams to be cautious about his ability to play tackle, and therefore drop him down their draft boards.
"Given Membou's strong workout and Campbell's disappointing measurements, there might be a debate brewing over which one has the best chance to claim OL1 honors in next month's draft," Eric Edholm of NFL.com writes.
Membou was rated by NFL.Com, the 33rdTeam, Pro Football Focus, Sports Illustrated, ESPN and other sites as one of the biggest risers/winners out of the week in Indianapolis. He'll look to continue to boost his draft stock on Friday, March 21, participating in Missouri's pro day.