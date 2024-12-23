What is Mizzou Getting in Quarterback Beau Pribula?
Beau Pribula wasn't the only, nor the first, quarterback the Missouri Tigers had on a visit.
But, out of the top quarterbacks available in this window of the transfer portal, the former Penn State signal caller might be the best fit for Missouri's offense.
Granted, Pribula doesn't have as much starting experience as California's Fernando Mendoza or USC's Miller Moss, who Missouri also hosted on visits.
In each of his first three seasons at Penn State, Pribula has sat behind Drew Allar. Pribula announced his decision to enter the transfer portal after Allar announced he would be retruning to Penn State in 2025.
Pribula announced his decision to enter the transfer portal before Penn State's game in the College Football Playoff. It wasn't the timing the backup quarterback wanted, but was a necessity due to the timing of the transfer portal.
Staying with Penn State through the playoffs and waiting until the spring window to enter the transfer portal likely would've caused Pribula to lose a spot in the musical chairs of starting quarterbacks.
"Beau Pribula did not want to leave our program," Penn State head coach James Franklin said in a press conference. "He did not want to leave our program until the end of the season. But the way the portal is, and the timing of it, and the way our team is playing, and when you play the position of quarterback and there’s only one spot and those spots are filling up, he felt like he was put in a no-win situation. And I agree with him.”
Pribula is not only the backup to Allar, but likely would've played in Penn State's playoff run. He appeared in all but one of Penn State's 12 regular season games, seeing action as a specialty runner and thrower in red-zone situations. His nine total touchdowns in 2024 were the fifth-most for Penn State, scoring through the air five times, and on the ground four times.
Pribula's mobility is what makes him an attractive option and fit for head coach Eli Drinkwitz's offense. The system, which revolves around the wide-zone run, operates at its best with a quarterback who can carry out play-action passes and scramble, which the run scheme sets up.
Pribula's high school tape is full of that ability, being able to throw effectively on the run. He also seems to have enough arm strength that offensive coordinator Kirby Moore's deep passing game requires.
Additionally, in his two active seasons at Penn State, Pribula rushed for a combined 571 yards and 10 touchdowns on 94 carries.
Pribula is expected to become the first starting quarterback for Missouri acquired through the transfer portal since Drinkwitz took over in 2020. When looking to add a new quarterback, Drinkwitz and his staff kept some key traits in mind.
"Toughness, preparation, decision making, accuracy and leadership are the five characteristics of elite quarterbacks," Drinkwitz said in a press conference on Dec. 18. "And it's been that way since I've been here, and it's not going to change."
Pribula will have to prove as a starter that he possesses those traits in the SEC, but Franklin saw facets of each of those in the quarterback.
“I have a ton of confidence in Beau," Franklin said in a press conference after Pribula filled in for Allar against Wisonsin this season. "He’s a character kid from a character family. He’s very talented. ... He’s universally respected in our locker room, from his teammates and coaches. Not surprised one bit that he was able to manufacture yards and points for us when we needed it most.”
Pribula will have big shoes to fill in the eyes of Drinkwitz, who constantly praised outgoing starter Brady Cook's leadership and toughness. Cook started to build momentum for Missouri as the Tigers' starter for each of the last three seasons. U will be up to Pribula to continue to build up the program.
