What Missouri's Three Miami Defensive Transfers Bring to the Tigers: The Read Option

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Missouri added 30 incoming transfers for the 2026 season. Of those 30 transfers, 15 are defensive additions.

Malik Bryant, Bobby Washington Jr. and Donta Simpson are all defensive transfers from the University of Miami. How will the trio of former Hurricanes fit into Missouri's defense during the 2026 season?

Malik Bryant

Bryant is listed as a three-star edge transfer. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound junior brings athleticism and disruptive ability to Missouri's edge group. Rather than fitting the mold of a traditional, heavier defensive end, Bryant is a hybrid pass rusher capable of creating pressure off the edge.

During his true sophomore season in 2024, Bryant recorded 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 12 games. He finished the year with five solo tackles and 12 assists. Last season, Bryant missed most of the year because of an injury. He appeared in just four games, recording two tackles, including one solo stop and one assist.

The edge rusher brings a lot to the table. If Bryant can bounce back from last season's injury and stay healthy, he could play a significant role and make a major impact on Missouri's defense.

Bobby Washington Jr.

Washington is listed as a three-star transfer linebacker. The majority of his career at Miami was spent on special teams. His most productive season came as a true freshman in 2023, when he recorded four tackles, including one solo, three assists and a half-sack.

During the 2024 season, Washington recorded three tackles, including one solo and two assists. He did not appear in a game during the 2025 season.

Washington stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 225 pounds, bringing size and depth to Missouri's linebacker room. He adds length to the Tigers' rotation and brings experience on special teams.

Donta Simpson

Simpson arrives at Missouri as a three-star defensive line transfer. He is the youngest of the three Miami transfers and has three years of eligibility remaining with the Tigers.

During his first season at Miami, Simpson recorded four tackles, including one solo and three assists. Along with his long-term upside, he adds size to Missouri's defensive line. At 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, Simpson brings a physical presence to the interior.

With one season under his belt, Simpson will look to make an immediate impact on Missouri's defensive line. His addition will be a boost against the run while helping bolster the Tigers' defensive front.

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