What Mizzou's Recent Transfer Portal Additions Mean

The 2026 offseason is the first in some time since 2022 without the spring transfer portal window but the Missouri Tigers have found a way to stay active in the period regardless, turning stragglers from January's window into valuable pickups for their 2026 squad.

Missouri added up two defensive linemen in since Saturday, bolstering the unit far further along in the offseason than most expected. The biggest of the two acquisitions was undoubtedbly Tuesday's pickup of edge rusher Kamauryn Morgan.

Kamauryn Morgan

Not only was Morgan Missouri's biggest transfer pickup post-spring practice, he's one of the Tigers' biggest pickups of the offseason, period. Ranked as a four-star transfer with a 91 grade on 247Sports, Morgan is tied with Cayden Lee as the second-highest ranked transfer in Missouri's 2026 class, and is the Tigers' highest-ranked defender. Morgan was also the top ranked remaining player in the transfer portal.

The former four-star recruit spent his 2025 true freshman season at Baylor, logging six tackles across five games and burning his redshirt in the process. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining and can now follow in the footsteps of recent Missouri defensive transfers to find success on the edge, most notably Damon Wilson II and Zion Young.

However, both Young and Wilson won't be with the team in 2026; Wilson transferred and Young entered the 2026 NFL Draft. Darris Smith and Langden Kitchen are solid options as returners who played rotational roles in 2025, while newcomer transfers now have a chance to make first-time impacts at Missouri.

Morgan, however, brings something to the room that the Tigers don't seem to currently have: rapid star potential. Measuring in at 6-foot-5, 251 pounds, Morgan's frame and athleticism make him a top candidate to climb the depth chart and potentially fill the gigantic shoes of Young or Wilson in due time. His addition is a low-risk, high-reward play that could pay off both in the 2026 season and in seasons down the line.

Morgan's addition doesn't mean Missouri feels any worse about its edge room than it did a month ago, or that there's been a change in ideology. More likely than not, it's simply a case of an available talent far too good to pass up on, even if it comes at a strange time in the offseason.

Mark Hensley

The Tigers' first transaction in the post-spring practice period was nabbing former Northern Illinois defensive linemen Mark Hensley, who spent the last two seasons with the Huskies.

Hensley broke out in his 2025 redshirt sophomore season at NIU, logging 32 tackles — five of which were for loss — and one sack across 12 games, playing a hefty 606 snaps. Standing at 6-foot-3, 290 pounds, the veteran linemen projects to add depth a revamped interior defensive line room littered with both transfers and returners, but no prior starters.

So what does Hensley's addition mean?

For starters, returning defensive tackle Elias Williams suffered a leg injury in spring practice just days before Missouri signed Hensley. Drinkwitz had this to say about Williams' recovery timeline:

"(Williams and offensive tackle Josh Atkins) be back at some point," Drinkwitz said March 18. "Probably not for the first of camp. At some point in that September, October timeframe, we'll be able to get them back."

While Williams played a minimal role to last season's defensive tackle room, logging 45 total snaps, he had a chance to increase that role with a strong offseason. His teammates indicated that Williams was taking that leap.

"Who's impressed you the most so far?" Marquis Gracial said in a post from Mizzou Football's X account. "I would say Elias Williams. He's been working hard, that's my dog."

The pickup of Hensley likely means that Williams is on pace to miss the first few games of the season, meaning Hensley can now provide the depth insurance that Williams was once slotted to. Hensley, while not having played at a Power Four level, brings experience to the defensive line group that not many others have — he nearly played more snaps in 2025 (606) than the rest of the group combined (658).

Here's who joins Hensley in Missouri's new-look defensive tackle room:

Marquis Gracial

Jalen Marshall

Donta Simpson (Transfer, Miami)

Sam Williams

Mark Hensley (Transfer, NIU)

Elias Williams

Jason Dowell

Tajh Overton (Incoming freshman, 4-star)

Gracial and Marshall are likely the favorites to win the starting job, given the prior experience, but ruling out a jump from a youngster like SImpson or Dowell would be irresponsible. The same goes for veterans like both Williams'.

One of Hensley's former teammates at NIU, Santana Banner, transferred to Missouri with projections of playing a depth role but ended the season with the sixth-most defensive snaps on the roster. Although it'd be unexpected, Hensley following those footsteps shouldn't be entirely out of the equation.

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook , YouTube, Blue Sky and Instagram for the latest news.