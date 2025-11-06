What the First CFP Rankings Tell Us About Mizzou's Playoff Chances: The Buzz
Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on what the first College Football Playoff rankings say about the Tigers' chance at a bid.
Last season, no team ranked past No. 14 in the first College Football Playoff rankings ended up making the 12-team bracket. This year, Missouri, ranked No. 22 in the first rankings, will be looking to just do that.
Though it won't be easy, the path is there for the Tigers. Finishing the season undefeated, which would include wins over No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 12 Oklahoma, would put Missouri at 10-2 on the season. The Tigers seem to control their own destiny.
Here's a look at the full rankings.
College Football Playoff Rankings -Week 10, Nov. 4
No. 1 Ohio State (8-0)
No. 2 Indiana (9-0)
No. 3 Texas A&M (8-0)
No. 4 Alabama (7-1)
No. 5 Georgia (7-1)
No. 6 Ole Miss (8-1)
No. 7 BYU (8-0)
No. 8 Texas Tech (8-1)
No. 9 Oregon (7-1)
No. 10 Notre Dame (6-2)
No. 11 Texas (7-2)
No. 12 Oklahoma (7-2)
No. 13 Utah (7-2)
No. 14 Virginia (8-1)
No. 15 Louisville (7-1)
No. 16 Vanderbilt (7-2)
No. 17 Georgia Tech (8-1)
No. 18 Miami (6-2)
No. 19 USC (6-2)
No. 20 Iowa (6-2)
No. 21 Michigan (7-2)
No. 22 Missouri (6-2)
No. 23 Washington (6-2)
No. 24 Pitt (7-2)
No. 25 Tennessee (6-3)
Here's the morning buzz for Thursday, Nov. 6
Wednesday's Mizzou Results
There were no events scheduled.
Thursday's Mizzou Schedule
- Volleyball will face No. 2 Kentucky at 6 p.m. at the Hearnes Center | Live Stats
- Women's basketball is taking on Tulane at 6:30 p.m. at the Mizzou Arena | Live Stats, Watch
Did you notice?
- Missouri softball will be participating in the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational during the 2026 campaign, find out more information here:
- After being one of the first schools to adopt on-field sponsorships to the football field, Mizzou was also one of the first schools to add sponsorships to the basketball court. Take a look:
- Former Missouri Tigers kicker Harrison Mevis was recently signed to the Los Angeles Rams practice squad. This is the third NFL team that Mevis has signed with.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"One of my most satisfying feelings is to have the ball and suddenly be in the open. Then it's like pinball, bouncing along from one man to another. I love that challenge. And I thrive on the fact that I can run around a man or run over him."- Kellen Winslow
On This Day in Mizzou History:
November 6, 2011: The Southeastern Conference welcomed Missouri into the league effective July 1, 2012.
