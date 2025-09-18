What Went Wrong for Mizzou at South Carolina Last Year?
The Missouri Tigers moved up from spot 25 to 23 in the AP Top 25 this week. The last time they made that same jump, they were also preparing to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.
But both teams were on completely different paths when they met in Week 12 of last season. The Gamecocks were building steam for a potential bid in the College Football Playoff, while the Tigers were searching for any last bit of fuel for one of their own.
Now entering the matchup in Week 4 of the 2025 season, South Carolina is looking to stabilize after dropping from No. 11 to being completely unranked following a 31-7 loss to Vanderbilt. Meanwhile, Missouri has yet to have much of a test besides when it faced off against Kansas in Week 2.
There's personnel changes too, with Missouri replacing nine starters, and South Carolina 13. The Gamecocks also have a new offensive coordinator, with Mike Shula being promoted from senior offensive analyst to replace Dowell Loggains, now the head coach at Appalachian State.
But for both squads, the core identities remain the same. Including for South Carolina despite the coordinator change. Most of the same issues the Gamecocks were able to present for the Tigers will be there again Saturday.
"Him (Shula) and coach Loggains co-created the plans each week, and so there's a lot of carryover," Drinkwitz said of the South Carolina offense. "There is some subtle differences in the run scheme. There's more quarterback-driven runs. ... But finding explosive, being creative, utilizing empty on that stuff that they did last year and did effectively versus us.”
Let's go back through the time machine to see what worked for Missouri against South Carolina, but also what lessons they'll need to take into Saturday's game.
What Worked
Deep passing
If it weren't for the final result, Brady Cook's 37-yard touchdown pass to Luther Burden III to take the lead with 1:10 remaining would be remembered as one of the most impactful and memorable plays of the duo's career.
It's still certainly a highlight, and marked the final impressive deep throw from Cook in this game. Though the Missouri offense mainly centered around the run game in this matchup, it was also one of the offense's best performance in the deep passing game on the year.
It was a struggle area all season, with Cook completing 32.7% of his pass attempts of 20 or more yards on the season. But against the Gamecocks, Cook completed four of his six deep attempts (66.7%), counting for 131 of his passing yards.
Behind the touchdown to Burden, a 49-yard pass from Cook to Marquis Johnson was arguably Missouri's most important play of the game, as it set up a touchdown that gave the Tigers a 22-19 lead with 9:12 remaining.
So far this year, Beau Pribula has been efficient in this area for the Tigers, completing four of his nine deep pass attempts.
"He can make throws at all three levels of the defense," South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said of Pribula on Wednesday. "I'm really impressed with his accuracy, as well with the way that he is able to sit in the pocket and when it breaks down, being able to keep his eyes downfield."
Leaning on Run Game
After going down 21-6 to begin the game, Missouri leaned on its run game to fight back into it. Even against a South Carolina defense that finished fourth in the Southeastern Conference for rushing yards allowed last year, Nate Noel was able to find success. Noel rushed for 150 yards on 27 carries, his highest amount of carries on the season.
Missouri was also able to slow down the game because of this, keeping the ball out of South Carolina's hands. The Tigers have employed a similar strategy so far this season, constantly using Ahmad Hardy to control the time of possession. Sometimes, the best defense can be a good offense.
What Went Wrong
Tackling
Missouri could not stop whiffing on tackles. The Tigers missed 16, according to PFF, by far their highest mark on the season.
Multiple plays were extended for yards on end due to missed tackles. On the game-winning touchdown, five different Missouri defenders tried and failed to tackle Raheim Sanders as he traveled 15 yards to the end zone.
On the drive before, three different Missouri defenders missed while trying to bring down wide receiver Dalevon Campbell, leading to a 47-yard gain where 28 yards came after contact, setting up a game-leading touchdown pass two plays later.
Part of these struggles were due to the evasiveness and size of all three of quarterback LaNorris Sellers, wide receiver Nyck Harbor and Sanders. But for the most part, it was the Missouri defense being undisciplined. That will need to be cut out this time around.
Too Much Time for Sellers
One of several 'would've, could've, should've' moments in this game for Missouri came on a third-and-10 where edge rusher Johnny Walker Jr. was able to wrack his arm around Sellers' neck, but the quarterback miraculously broke loose to complete an 11-yard pass, keeping the drive alive. If Walker had just a slightly better pull on Sellers to stop the drive, the Missouri offensive likely would've been just a few first downs away from securing the win.
There's such little margin for error when facing a quarterback of Sellers' caliber. Though the Missouri defense was able to generate pass rush, creating 20 pressures, Sellers was left with too much time in the pocket on far too many plays. He stood calm while protection around him broke down.
The Tigers only came away with one sack in last year's matchup. They'll need to do a better job this year of turning that pressure into effective disruption.
Containing Explosive Plays
Because of the lack of tackling and time allotted to Sellers, the South Carolina offense was able to work its way down the field with chunk plays. Sellers completed three of his four pass attempts of 20 or more yards, while the Gamecocks also rushed for three carries of 10 or more yards.
On South Carolina's first score of the game, Sellers had plenty of time and space to sail a 31-yard touchdown pass to Harbor. Right before the end of the first half, Sellers again had time to sit back in the pocket to throw a 43-yard pass into to the hands of Harbor, who had raced right past defensive back Daylan Carnell.
Sellers and Harbor are capable of a big play in any moment. But the Missouri defense will need to have fewer coverage busts than they had in the matchup last year. It's already been an issue that's popped up for the Tigers this season, with Kansas completing three passes of over 20 yards in Week 2.
Money Downs
The only thing that stood out in the first half more than the missed tackles for the Missouri defense was the fact that they couldn't get off the field. In the first half, the Gamecocks converted five of their nine third and fourth-down attempts. Missouri went 0-for-7. Some of Sellers best moments came on these key downs.
South Carolina hasn't been as efficient in this area to start the year though, only converting 15 of 42 (38%). The Missouri defense has also been stellar in this area to start the season, with opponents going 12 for 42 against the Tigers.