Where ESPN Ranks Mizzou's 2025 Quarterback Situation Among All FBS Schools
The Missouri Tigers' quarterback position is one big question mark ahead of the 2025 season. By the transitive property, their entire potential for the season is as well.
Beau Pribula and Sam Horn, the two competing for the starting job, undoubtedly have talent and potential. But there's no way of knowing how much of that will be realized until they actually hit the field.
Because of this uncertainty, ESPN ranked Missouri's quarterback situation for this season in the middle tier for all FBS schools, and one of the lowest three in all of the Southeastern Conference.
"These jobs are still up in the air, and the contenders include a host of once-heralded prospects who've never quite clicked," ESPN analyst David Hale wrote of the tier in the rankings.
Pribula and Horn are ranked in the same tier as Syracuse's Steve Angeli and California's Devin Brown , fellow members of the 2022 class who have yet to earn a starting opportunity.
"Pribula, Horn, Angeli and Brown were all considered blue-chip recruits and ranked among the top 30 QBs of the class of 2022," Hale wrote. "Entering Year 4 of their careers, they've combined to make two starts and have thrown 192 total passes."
Pribula makes up around a fourth of those 192 passes, making 56 attempts for 37 completions over the past two seasons with Penn State.
Horn meanwhile is looking to earn the starting opportunity after spending the first three years of his career on the bench for Missouri. He lost the starting competition to Brady Cook ahead of the 2023 season, and missed all of 2024 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery.
Uncertainty at quarterback isn't the worst situation for Missouri. Eventually finding stability will be cruical, but the Tigers have two seemingly-capable prospects.
"I think they both have a really good understanding what the offense is," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said April 29. "I was honestly a little surprised at how quickly Beau was able to operate the offense, just being new. But both of those guys have been really great leaders."
Here's how ESPN ranked quarterback situations across the SEC.
ESPN Rankings for 2025 Quarterback Situations
(Tier 1: Top of the class):
John Mateer, Oklahoma
Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
(Tier 3: Buckle up):
Taylen Green, Arkansas
Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
(Tier 5: The waiting is the hardest part):
Ty Simpson, Alabama
Gunner Stockton, Georgia
Austin Simmons, Ole Miss
(Tier 6: Second time's the charm):
Marcel Reed, Texas A&M
(Tier 8a: Fresh starts: veteran edition):
Jackson Arnold, Auburn
(Tier 8b: Fresh starts: untested edition):
Beau Pribula, Sam Horn Missouri
(Tier 10: One more try):
Blake Shapen, Mississippi State
(Tier 13: Wily veterans):
Zach Calzada, Kentucky