Where Mizzou Football is Ranked After Week 12
The Missouri Tigers finally caved and lost its third game of the season to the South Carolina Gamecocks. A third loss seemed like it had been coming for weeks and it was finally added to Missouri's record.
The loss dropped them out of both polls and will likely remove them from the College Football Playoff. Missouri still has a nine win season to play for and can capture wins over Mississippi State and Arkansas, but a top-tier bowl game and playoff spot are now out of its grasp.
Here's where the Tigers rank after its Week 12 loss to South Carolina:
The AP Poll will update at 1:00 p.m. CT.
USA Today Coaches Poll:
1. Oregon, 55, 11-0, 1375 points
2. Ohio State, 0, 9-1, 1316 points
3. Texas, 0, 9-1, 1263 points
4. Penn State, 0, 9-1, 1158 points
5. Indiana, 0, 10-0, 1109 points
6. Notre Dame, 0, 9-1, 1096 points
7. Alabama, 0, 8-2, 996 points
8. Georgia, 0, 8-2, 993 points
9. Ole Miss, 0, 8-2, 984 points
10. Miami (FL), 0, 9-1, 847 points
11. Tennessee, 0, 8-2, 823 points
12. SMU, 0, 9-1, 744 points
13. Boise State, 0, 9-1, 714 points
14. Texas A&M, 0, 8-2, 646 points
15. BYU, 0, 9-1, 633 points
16. Clemson, 0, 8-2, 569 points
17. Army West Point, 0, 9-0, 509 points
18. Colorado, 0, 8-2, 464 points
19. South Carolina, 0, 7-3, 379 points
20. Tulane, 0, 9-2, 280 points
21. Iowa State, 0, 8-2, 268 points
22. Arizona State, 0, 8-2, 251 points
23. UNLV, 0, 8-2, 93 points
24. Memphis, 0, 9-2, 77 points
25. Kansas State, 0, 7-3, 67 points
Schools Dropped Out
No. 18 Washington State; No. 21 Missouri; No. 22 LSU; No. 24 Louisville;
Others Receiving Votes
Washington State 65; Illinois 56; Missouri 44; Syracuse 18; James Madison 11; Duke 9; Pittsburgh 7; Louisiana 5; Louisville 2; Vanderbilt 1 ;Sam Houston 1; LSU 1; Colorado State 1
