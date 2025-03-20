Where Things Stand for the Mizzou Quarterbacks this Spring
After the 2024 season, a Brady Cook-sized hole was left in the Missouri Tigers offense at the quarterback position.
The Tigers brought in Drew Pyne from Arizona State ahead of last season to serve as a backup quarterback under Cook. Pyne ultimately heard his name called in five games throughout last season, but it seemed like he was never able to consistently put his best foot forward. The Tigers sought to find another option through the transfer portal.
With back-to-back seasons with at least 10 wins, the Tigers weren't going to have too much trouble bringing in some top quarterback talent. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz found his man and new expected starter in sophomore Beau Pribula, a former Penn State backup.
This decision left some questions about the role of returning junior Sam Horn, who has been with the team for his entire collegiate career and sat behind Cook for two seasons. Horn even dueled Cook for the starting position to kick off the 2023 season. With Cook now gone, it seemed like he might finally have the opportunity to take on the lead role for the 2025 campaign.
Now that it's time to see what each quarterback can offer, Missouri has them each getting reps during spring practices. This is its chance to make an informed decision for the upcoming season, but right now, the coaches just want to see their players get better.
"I told those guys that there is no plan to try to name a starter through spring," Drinkwitz said. "I don't really believe in that because I think it puts too much pressure on the team and everybody involved. This is about individual player development."
Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore met with the media after practice on Tuesday. Here is what we learned about the Tigers' playmakers and their roles.
The development
Spring football is a good opportunity for the Tigers and their coaches to learn about each position and how they can improve it. This is especially important when the team is trying to figure out who will be leading the offense.
"I think (they are) constantly learning," Moore said on Tuesday. "That is really the goal of this spring ball, right? Individual player development, building the DNA of our offense, and then figuring out what our guys do."
What Drinkwitz is looking for in his team this spring is not exactly who is performing at the highest level. In fact, he is looking for how a player responds when faced with adversity. That is his emphasis for the 2025 practices.
"It's gonna be about how do they respond to the mistakes they make," Drinkwitz said during a press conference on March 2. "That'll put us on the right path. As far as playing everybody's strengths right now, we're just putting in an offense and then we'll tailor that offense to whoever the starter is once we get there."
The new guys
Alongside the familiar faces from last season, the Tigers have Pribula and freshman Matt Zollers to try out during spring.
The Tigers have a vague idea as to what Pribula can do in from his time at Penn State, with a couple of games under his belt. But he hasn't had the opportunity to be the everyday starter yet. However, Drinkwitz and other coaches like what they have seen from him so far.
"Beau is extremely diligent in his work," Drinkwitz said. "He does a lot of preparation and I'm excited about what he'll be able to contribute."
Moore sees aspects of Pribula's game are similar to Cook's game. This includes the ability to use his legs and extend plays by using them.
"It's definitely a benefit," Moore said. "It's a thing I've seen firsthand the last two years, being with Brady. All of our guys have been able to extend plays, be a part of the run game, be a plus-one team at times. That's something in this conference you got to be able to do when you need it."
Zollers suffered an ankle injury during a game in September, early in his high school season. He has been practicing with the team but is not expected to be competing for the starting spot as a freshman.
The returners
As a dual-sport athlete, Horn needed to be able to throw both a baseball and a football. But one side failed him and it was announced in February of 2024 that Horn was to undergo Tommy John surgery.
Horn was forced to stay on the sideline last season, but was expected to return around the time of spring ball. He was also able to minimally participate in walk-throughs and practices ahead of the Tigers' appearance in the Music City Bowl.
"Sam looks great, fully cleared, throwing the ball," Drinkwitz said. "So no concerns with him at all and it's been fun to watch him, see how much he can apply his growth from watching."
While he was out, Drinkwitz and his staff brought in Pyne. As the two with some playing experience wearing the black and gold, the duo of Pyne and Horn have been called upon to step up as leaders for the new quarterbacks on the roster with Cook gone.
"They've been very supportive," Moore said. "Everyone's embracing each other when they're taking the reps."
The returners haven't just been showing the ropes to the new guys, but they are also seeking advice from them. During and outside of practices, all of the quarterbacks have been working with each other to get ready for the season.
"In the meeting room, they're working together, watching film extra right on Sundays, which is an off day for us," Moore said. "They're texting me, (Pyne's) saying, 'Beau, can we all watch film together?' Which is really cool."