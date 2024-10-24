Who Needs to Step Up for Mizzou at Alabama? - The Extra Point
Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren breaks down three players who will need to rise to the occasion for Missouri in Week 9 at Alabama.
As the saying goes, big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games. The No. 21 Missouri Tigers will need those from their biggest star, Luther Burden III against No. 15 Alabama in order to pull off an upset.
The Tigers will also need the contributions of some who would otherwise be deduced to just being "role" players. It will need to be an all-hands on deck effort at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday.
Especially considering the long list of injuries Missouri is dealing with, In the official availability report for the Tigers posted Wednesday, 10 players and eight starters, were listed with injuries on top of four who are already dealing with season-ending injuries.
But, there's no sympathy in football. Missouri will have to work to find a way, no matter the personnel.
"It will be a tremendous challenge, but we accept the challenge," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday. "This is going to be a challenge for our team to not focus on all the reasons why we can't. We got to focus on the reasons why we can, and we have to play it one play at a time."
