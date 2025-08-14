Who Will Lead Mizzou in Sacks During the 2025-26 Season: The Extra Point
Missouri On SI football reporter Michael Stamps predicts which Missouri defensive end will lead the Tigers in sacks for the upcoming season.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Despite all the competition at certain positions on the Missouri defense at the moment, there is one where nearly zero uncertainty is presented. The Tigers have plenty of depth on the defensive line and they should be just fine at the position.
That being said, predicting who will be productive and who won't could be a challenge. It's not a bad issue to have, however. A few candidates jump out as ones who could be the most productive, two of whom are transfers.
At the top of the list would be Georgia transfer Damon Wilson. He posted three sacks last season in a talented Georgia defense, but should have the keys to the pass-rushing vehicle this year. Getting him to come to Columbia was a massive recruiting win for the Tigers.
"He and coach Drinkwitz really hit it off immediately," defensive tackle coach David Blackwell said. "I think it was just a group effort. And honestly, I think Damon really felt comfortable here."
Next in line would be returning senior Zion Young. He posted 2.5 sacks last season and showed his complete versatility last year, with another jump in skill and production expected.
"I know I prepared for this since January, since we got out of last season," Young said. "So I'm also prepared and excited. And I just want my work to be on display."
Nate Johnson, a transfer from Appalachian State, is also expected to be a big contributor. He posted 7.5 sacks in his first season with the Mountaineers, but fell off slightly last year after only recording 2.5 He's a talented pass rusher that may need some time to adjust.
Once Johnson can make those adjustments, it's possible he can tap back into what led to his productive sophomore season. He has plenty of experience to fall back on, which should also help him.
"Nate is a fast learner, a low-rep learner," defensive line coach Brian Early said to MissouriOnSI. "Nate's got over 1000 snaps as a college football player. ... He's been out there in some big moments, and he's got some experience. You can see that when you're coaching him."
Mizzou defensive ends
Damon Wilson
Zion Young
Nate Johnson
Darris Smith
Javion Hilson
Daeden Hopkins
Langen Kitchen