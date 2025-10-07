The Missouri Tailback Kane Wommack Says Alabama's Defense Has to 'Gang Tackle'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football held Vanderbilt to 20 rushing yards through the final three quarters of Saturday's 30-14 win, shoring up its run defense at a critical juncture in a big game. Whether those adjustments were permanent or just a smokescreen will be tested this weekend.
The No. 8 Crimson Tide (4-1, 2-0 SEC) travels to No. 14 Missouri for an 11 a.m. kickoff on ABC Oct. 11. The Tigers (5-0, 1-0 SEC) have one of the best running backs in the nation: sophomore ULM transfer Ahmad Hardy, who has accumulated 730 yards and nine touchdowns this season.
"I think he’s a fantastic back. I think he is very physical. I think he has great patience in the run game," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said on Monday. "Does a really nice job of making either the first guy miss or breaking the tackle. And then when he’s out in space, he can create the explosive play... any great run team, when they’re committed to running the football, it’s like body blows in a boxing match."
Alabama senior Jam Miller ran for 136 yards and a touchdown in easily the best effort by a Crimson Tide tailback all year long against Vanderbilt. Hardy outdid him in his team's SEC home game; he ran for 138 yards and three scores in Missouri's lone SEC contest to date, a 29-20 win opposite South Carolina on Sept. 20. Wommack doesn't see Hardy as the only threat in the Tigers' running game, but he is the most preeminent.
"[Missouri is] able to create seams in the run game through different variations of zone-scheme, and they’ve got some gap schemes that are pretty good," Wommack said. "They do a nice job and their backs, they break tackles. Rarely does the first guy get either one of their first two backs down. So, you’ve got to swarm to the ball. You’ve got to gang tackle."
Alabama has the players to meet that challenge. Of particular help is the way linebacker Justin Jefferson has been playing recently. Jefferson followed up an eight-tackle performance at Georgia with 14 total stops against the Commodores to go with a forced fumble and was named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week.
"Justin has a great feel for instinctive tracking. He can track the ball really well, and then obviously, he’s a very physical player. He is a very fast player. He can create. He can take space away from ball carriers," Wommack said. "Very proud of him and the effort that he’s bringing and the energy he’s bringing to our defense."
If the Crimson Tide is to neutralize Hardy, who has quickly become one of the SEC's best players, it'll take more than just Jefferson. Hardy averages 146 rushing yards per game, and he plays with a talented offensive unit around him.
"They do a great job of mixing in their run and pass game," Wommack said. "There’s a lot of great things that you see from their offense. It’ll be a great challenge for us."