Why Mizzou Might Add at Wide Receiver in Transfer Portal - The Extra Point
The Missouri Tigers' wide receiver room is full of potential, but proven production is few and far between.
Outside of Mississippi State transfer Kevin Coleman Jr., no receiver on the roster has more than 38 career receptions.
There's excitement around a trio of junior pass catchers, however. The leader of that pack, Marquis Johnson, is fast enough to beat just enough any defensive back in a one-on-one situation. Joshua Manning is a unique blend of athleticism and size at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds. Daniel Blood has the shiftiness to be a weapon in the slot.
The trio has shown the potential needed to be trusted with larger roles. But, they've combined for just 51 career receptions thus far.
And in this day and age of college athletics, gambling on potential can be a risky move.
Watch the video below as MissouriOnSI football reporter Joey Van Zummeren runs down the lack of inexperience in the Tigers' wide receiver room, and why it might lead to a portal addition.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Missouri has already reached out to former Illinois State wide receiver Xavier Loyd in the transfer portal, according to Allen Trieu of 247Sports. Loyd is a native of Blue Springs, Missouri, a suburb of Kansas City and began his career at Kansas State in 2021. Don't be surprised to see the Tigers pop up in the conversation for a few other experienced pass catchers over the next week.
The spring window of the trnasfer portal opened April 16. To keep up with all of the offseason movement for Missouri, follow this TRACKER.