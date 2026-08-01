Why Naeshaun Montgomery is one of Mizzou's Top Developmental Players: The Read Option

Welcome to "The Read Option," a series featuring Missouri On SI's beat reporters providing analysis or intel on the Tigers.

Missouri's starting wide receivers are practically set ahead of the 2026 season, but the depth chart leaves a wide variety of possibilities off the bench. That's where redshirt freshman Naeshaun Montgomery can make his impact.

Montgomery was one of four Tigers outside of the projected starting wideouts mentioned by head coach Eli Drinkwitz at SEC Media Days — Montgomery, Kenric Lanier II, Shaun Terry II and DaMarion Fowlkes were all named. Underclassmen Fowkles and Terry have familiarity with the system and Lanier has three years of collegiate experience at Minnesota, but Montgomery has the highest ceiling of the pack.

Both Terry and Fowlkes landed outside of the top 20 in the class of 2025 according to 247 Sports. Montgomery was a consensus four-star recruit and the No. 12 ranked wide receiver in the class. Due to his high profile he committed to Florida after receiving offers from top programs like Miami, Ole Miss, Ohio State and Penn State.

At Florida, Montgomery remained untapped and utilized his redshirt season after appearing in the redshirt maximum of four games with the Gators. Although he received just 37 snaps on the season, Montgomery saw action in two SEC games against Ole Miss and Kentucky.

His snaps were limited at Florida, but Montgomery still possesses elite speed — running a reported 4.4 40-yard dash per New Era Prep — great hands and versatility in route running. At 6-foot-1, 189 pounds, Montgomery is slender, but still a respectable size and could bulk up.

Due to his attributes and chance to learn from established receivers, Montgomery has the chance to secure the top backup spot at wide receiver for the Tigers.

Being in a system with three receivers that all possess different skillsets is an incredible opportunity for Montgomery. The redshirt freshman can learn from Cayden Lee's long term experience in the SEC, Donovan Olugbode's versatile tool kit at 6-foot-2 and Caleb Goodie's use of sheer speed.

Goodie is cited as even speedier than Montgomery, but is 6-foot-1, 178 pounds. Montgomery may be Goodie's backup, which would give the redshirt freshman the ability to come in and show his full skill set along with top-end speed.

As a player with no glaring flaws and a high ceiling, being able to learn from these three wide receivers could give Montgomery an even deeper skill set that few receivers have. If Montgomery combines learned skills from the group, he will elevate his total snaps this season and could become a full-time starter for the Tigers next year.

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